Indian Woman Caught Pleading With Police After Alleged Shoplifting At US Target Store: WATCH

A video of an Indian woman tearfully pleading with US police officers after being accused of shoplifting from a Target store has gone viral, drawing widespread attention and debate online. The clip, which has garnered millions of views, surfaced on social media recently, though details about where and when the incident occurred remain unclear.

Woman Seen Begging Officers for Mercy

In the video, the woman can be seen repeatedly apologising and insisting she had forgotten to pay for the items found with her. Folding her hands, she pleaded, “No sir, sorry. Please.” Despite being instructed several times to turn around, she continued crying and did not comply with the officers’ directions.

Police Deny Call Request

The officers informed her that she would be taken to the station and released after completing formalities, a process they said would take a few hours. The woman asked to call her husband, but the police reportedly denied the request. It remains unclear what items she allegedly took from the store.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

The video has divided social media users. Some criticised her behaviour as “shameful” and claimed such incidents tarnish India’s reputation abroad. Others expressed sympathy but pointed out that “rules apply to everyone.”

Another Indian woman was arrested after trying to slip out of a Target store with unpaid items. When caught, she repeated the classic plea ‘I’m sorry, please, just this once!’ mantra but the officers didn’t let it slide. Actions have consequences!! pic.twitter.com/6obroobWCU — ExposeIT⚡️ (@RealWaKhan) October 31, 2025

Previous Similar Incidents

The original version of the clip was reportedly uploaded on Facebook a few days ago before being taken down, though multiple re-uploads continue to circulate. Earlier this year, two similar clips - also involving Indian women accused of shoplifting at Target stores in the US - went viral in July and September. Both videos showed the women pleading with officers while in custody.