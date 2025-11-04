Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingIndian Woman Caught Pleading With Police After Alleged Shoplifting At US Target Store: WATCH

Indian Woman Caught Pleading With Police After Alleged Shoplifting At US Target Store: WATCH

Despite being instructed several times to turn around, she continued crying and did not comply with the officers’ directions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A video of an Indian woman tearfully pleading with US police officers after being accused of shoplifting from a Target store has gone viral, drawing widespread attention and debate online. The clip, which has garnered millions of views, surfaced on social media recently, though details about where and when the incident occurred remain unclear.

Woman Seen Begging Officers for Mercy

In the video, the woman can be seen repeatedly apologising and insisting she had forgotten to pay for the items found with her. Folding her hands, she pleaded, “No sir, sorry. Please.” Despite being instructed several times to turn around, she continued crying and did not comply with the officers’ directions.

Police Deny Call Request

The officers informed her that she would be taken to the station and released after completing formalities, a process they said would take a few hours. The woman asked to call her husband, but the police reportedly denied the request. It remains unclear what items she allegedly took from the store.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

The video has divided social media users. Some criticised her behaviour as “shameful” and claimed such incidents tarnish India’s reputation abroad. Others expressed sympathy but pointed out that “rules apply to everyone.”

Previous Similar Incidents

The original version of the clip was reportedly uploaded on Facebook a few days ago before being taken down, though multiple re-uploads continue to circulate. Earlier this year, two similar clips - also involving Indian women accused of shoplifting at Target stores in the US - went viral in July and September. Both videos showed the women pleading with officers while in custody.

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Target Shoplifting Indian Woman Shoplifting Viral Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget