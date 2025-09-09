Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'Indian' Woman 'Begging' At Canada Railway Station? Video Spurs Hate Comments

A video of a woman at a Canadian railway station has sparked anti-India sentiments online. The woman's identity and actions are unconfirmed, though.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
A short video from a Canadian railway station has ignited a wave of anti-India sentiment online, even though there is no confirmation about the woman's identity, nationality, or intentions.

The clip, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), was shared with a provocative caption claiming the woman was Indian and begging abroad. The post read: "Indian lady spotted begging at a Canadian station. At home, they depend on alimony and abroad, the freebie mindset shows up as begging!"

Adding fuel to the claim, the video itself carried an on-screen caption: "Viral video: Young lady begging at Canadian station. Didi visa lekar bheekh mangne gayi hai (Sister took a visa to go abroad and beg)."

What's In The Video?

The 20-second clip opens with a woman sitting on the floor of a railway station. She appears well-dressed, wearing a top, skirt, and carrying what looks like a designer bag. In her hand, she holds the wrapper of a Pampers diaper pack.

When she notices she's being filmed, the woman lifts the packet to cover her face. The person recording tries to angle the camera around her, prompting her to eventually get up and walk away.

Nowhere in the video is it clear whether she was begging or simply sitting on the ground.

Where Was It Filmed?

Signs visible in the background suggest the video was shot at a Canadian railway station in Vaughan, Ontario. Vaughan lies just north of Toronto.

While the signage points to Vaughan, there is no official confirmation on where or when the clip was recorded.

Internet Divided Over Viral Video

The video's circulation quickly triggered hostile remarks directed at Indians and women in particular. Comments included sweeping statements like "Indian women should be deported from foreign countries" and "An Indian lady spotted begging in Canada. For this they sell their houses/shops & get Visa of Canada [sic]."

But not everyone joined the pile-on. Some social media users questioned why the woman was filmed without her consent and showed sympathy towards her 'condition'. 

"Is this legal in Canada to film anyone like this without permission?" asked one Instagram user. Another wrote, "Instead of recording her, someone should have tried to help her," one X user said.

"Many people leave the country thinking it'll be easier outside etc etc , but the reality is That yes... The Compitition might be less, but you're also missing the security net of your house , parents and relatives.  Competition has also increased by quite a lot, when compared to 10-15 years back. Now finding a part time job is a struggle," said another. 

Another user said: "90% probability that she’s from Middle East / Egypt / Syria etc. I have been in Canada for the last 15 years and see a lot of middle eastern woman begging . Haven’t seen any indian woman yet.. down skin doesn’t make you indian [sic]!!"

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
