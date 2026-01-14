Bengaluru Vs New York: Google Staff Highlights Workplace Culture Differences

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingBengaluru Vs New York: Google Staff Highlights Workplace Culture Differences

Through a short Instagram reel, she highlighted differences in everyday work culture between the Indian and US offices.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 11:53 PM (IST)
A woman working at Google’s Bengaluru office has triggered an online discussion after sharing her observations from a visit to the company’s New York City workplace. Through a short Instagram reel, she highlighted differences in everyday work culture between the Indian and US offices.

Instagram Reel Draws Attention

Taking to Instagram, Diksha Aggarwal posted a video offering glimpses from her visit to Google’s New York office. In the clip, she reflects on how workplace environments differ across geographies. “Culture of Indian Google office and New York Google office culture is not same,” she says in the video.

Team Dynamics Differ Across Locations

According to Aggarwal, the Bengaluru office appears more energetic and collaborative, with teams frequently interacting and exchanging ideas. In contrast, she describes the New York office as more individually oriented, where employees tend to work independently while maintaining similar levels of productivity.

Office Policies Also Contrast

Aggarwal also points out a difference in office policies. She notes that alcohol is permitted within the New York office, something that is not allowed in the Indian workplace.

Shared Values Across Borders

Despite the contrasts, Aggarwal emphasises a common thread. “But one thing remains same. Freedom to think big,” she says, adding that ideas are valued whether employees are in Bengaluru or New York. “That is why Google is different in every city but feels like Google only,” she remarks.

Social Media Reactions

The reel received positive responses from viewers, many of whom appreciated her perspective. One user commented, “This is such an insightful reel! I love the way you covered it,” while another wrote, “This is such an insightful video.”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Diksha Aggarwal (@diksha__aggarwal__)

Others praised her presentation style, with comments such as, “I really love your detail oriented videos,” and, “This kind of comparison really helps people understand global work culture better.”

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 11:53 PM (IST)
Viral Video Trending Google Work Culture
