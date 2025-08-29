As heavy rainfall and flash floods wreak havoc across Pakistan, a video from the Wagah-Attari border has gone viral online, sparking sharp reactions.

Pakistan Side Flooded During Wagah Ceremony

The footage shows the Pakistani side inundated with floodwater, where Rangers were forced to perform the daily beating retreat ceremony in ankle-deep water, surrounded by heaps of garbage and sandbags.

In stark contrast, the Indian side appeared orderly, dry, and well-maintained, with only a small patch of water near the gates. News18 noted that the video could not be independently verified, but social media users were quick to draw comparisons.

This is Attari - Wagah Border.



A shining Mercedes on one side and dump truck on other side. 😂



Even nature is mocking Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/XSHBZ02IKL — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 27, 2025

Netizens Recall Asim Munir’s ‘Mercedes Vs Dump Truck’ Remark

The viral clip prompted users to recall Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s controversial analogy, where he described India as a “shining Mercedes” and Pakistan as a “dump truck full of gravel.”

“This is Attari–Wagah Border. A shining Mercedes on one side and dump truck on the other side. Even nature is mocking Pakistan,” one user commented. Others echoed similar sentiments, mocking the stark contrast: “At Wagah, India’s side showcased progress and infrastructure—while on Pakistan’s side, Rangers marched through floodwater.”

Pakistan Blames India For Waterlogging

While netizens mocked the visuals, Pakistan reportedly blamed India for the waterlogging, citing the elevation of the Grand Trunk Road on the Indian side. According to Times of India, Islamabad had earlier raised the issue with Indian authorities.

BSF IG (Punjab Frontier) Atul Fulzele, however, clarified that there was heavy rainfall in the region on August 8–9, and the video likely dates back to that period. He asserted that, “There has been no waterlogging at any of the three sites of the ceremonial flag-lowering ceremonies – Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadqi.”