Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeTrending'Everyone Is Suffering': Delhi Manager Rejects Sick Employee's WFH Request

'Everyone Is Suffering': Delhi Manager Rejects Sick Employee's WFH Request

The employee also claimed they had repeatedly asked the company to install air purifiers in the office, but management refused for unclear reasons.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Delhi-based employee’s request to work from home due to health issues triggered by the city’s hazardous air quality was denied by their manager, who instead suggested the employee take leave,  but still finish their assigned tasks.

The worker shared screenshots of the exchange in a viral Reddit post titled “Denied WFH despite health issues from Delhi pollution”, questioning whether it was “too much to expect empathy” from their bosses.

Denied WFH despite health issues from Delhi pollution and asked to ‘take Leave and complete work’
byu/Dazzling_Delivery_96 inIndianWorkplace

In the post, the employee wrote, "I'm in Delhi and like many others, I've been struggling with a severe headache for the past two days, likely due to the AQI crisis. Despite this, I’ve been reporting to the office regularly. I even stayed back till 8:45 PM yesterday, well beyond work hours, purely due to project commitments, all while managing my health."

The employee said they requested WFH for just one day not leave to avoid worsening their condition while continuing to work. Their manager dismissed the request, saying that “everyone is suffering from pollution” and allowing WFH would be “difficult” since other employees were coming in.

The employee also claimed they had repeatedly asked the company to install air purifiers in the office, but management refused for unclear reasons.

"It's beyond me how basic health concerns are being brushed aside like this. Is it too much to expect empathy when you're literally offering to work through sickness, just from a safer environment?" they wrote.

Social Media Reactions: ‘Please Find Another Job’

As the post went viral, users on social media expressed outrage and urged the employee to switch jobs, calling the manager’s behaviour “inhumane.”

One Redditor wrote: “Hideous that he pulled the ‘I have headaches too!’ card. How dare you take care of yourself when he refuses to?”

Another said, “Being a middle-class taxpayer today is choosing between two evils, government and toxic managers.”

A third commented: “Take leave but still work? That doesn’t even make sense. Please find another job with humane policies.”

A fourth suggested a silent protest: “Health cannot be compromised. Wear a high-quality pollution mask inside the office too.”

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Reddit Viral Post Delhi WFH Delhi Office
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Cities
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Bihar
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Maintains Lead as Congress Flags Voting Irregularity Concerns in Seemanchal
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Sweeps State As Nitish Kumar Leads Decisive Mandate For Stability
Bihar Election Result 2025: JDU Celebrations Surge As NDA Maintains Strong Lead Across The State
Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Slams RJD As NDA’s Historic Victory Signals End Of ‘Jungle Raj’
Breaking: NDA Surges Past 140 Seats as Early Trends Boost JDU’s Momentum
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget