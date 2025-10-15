Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingHey Bosses, Are You Listening? Delhi Firm’s 9-Day Diwali Holiday Wins The Internet

Hey Bosses, Are You Listening? Delhi Firm’s 9-Day Diwali Holiday Wins The Internet

Elite Marque, led by its founder and CEO Rajat Grover, has announced a 9-day Diwali holiday, a move that has struck a chord with professionals and netizens alike for prioritising employee well-being.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

While most companies are pushing employees back into offices and long work hours dominate workplace discussions, a Delhi-based PR firm has taken a refreshingly different approach.

Elite Marque, led by its founder and CEO Rajat Grover, has announced a nine-day Diwali holiday, a move that has struck a chord with professionals and netizens alike for prioritising employee well-being.

The firm’s decision, shared through a company-wide email, instantly won hearts across social media. Grover’s humorous and heartwarming message encouraged employees to embrace the festive spirit fully, to rest, laugh late into the night with family, and indulge in sweets without guilt. His one instruction was clear: switch off from work completely. “Switch off from emails,” he wrote, “unless it’s Amazon, Swiggy, or Zomato.”

Elite Marque has declared October 18 to October 26, 2025, as a complete break, which Grover described as a “bonus time” for the team to unwind and recharge. 

In his message, filled with light-hearted wit, he urged staff to “binge-watch family dramas,” “break personal records of eating kaju katlis,” and “master the art of sleeping till noon.” He concluded with a cheerful wish for employees to return “two kilos heavier and ten times happier.”

Netizens Applaud The Move

The initiative gained massive attention after one employee shared Grover’s email on LinkedIn, calling it an example of “genuine workplace culture.” Her post highlighted that “a genuine workplace culture is characterised by an employer who consistently places the needs and well-being of their employees at the forefront.”

Social media users were quick to applaud the gesture. One user commented, “Truly inspiring to see a workplace where employee well-being isn’t just spoken about but genuinely practiced. Kudos to Elite Marque and Rajat Grover for fostering a culture that values people at its core. Wishing the entire team a joyful and rejuvenating festive break!”

Another individual noted how such leadership choices create trust and positivity: “Kudos Elite Marque and its leadership. In today’s times when unexpected mails from leadership often spell bad news for employees, this is very refreshing. All the best for great progress.”

A third user emphasised how thoughtful gestures strengthen the employer-employee bond: “Such a thoughtful and witty initiative. When employees feel that their well-being truly matters, they feel more connected and inspired to give their best back to the firm!!”

Elite Marque’s decision comes at a time when workplace stress and burnout are on the rise across industries. In a world where productivity often overshadows people, Grover’s approach stands out for choosing empathy over exhaustion. The announcement not only boosts morale but also sets an example for other companies to rethink their approach to work-life balance.

Also read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali DELHI Diwali Break Work Life Culture
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Cricket
Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch
Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
World
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget