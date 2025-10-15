Hey Bosses, Are You Listening? Delhi Firm’s 9-Day Diwali Holiday Wins The Internet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





While most companies are pushing employees back into offices and long work hours dominate workplace discussions, a Delhi-based PR firm has taken a refreshingly different approach.

Elite Marque, led by its founder and CEO Rajat Grover, has announced a nine-day Diwali holiday, a move that has struck a chord with professionals and netizens alike for prioritising employee well-being.

The firm’s decision, shared through a company-wide email, instantly won hearts across social media. Grover’s humorous and heartwarming message encouraged employees to embrace the festive spirit fully, to rest, laugh late into the night with family, and indulge in sweets without guilt. His one instruction was clear: switch off from work completely. “Switch off from emails,” he wrote, “unless it’s Amazon, Swiggy, or Zomato.”

Elite Marque has declared October 18 to October 26, 2025, as a complete break, which Grover described as a “bonus time” for the team to unwind and recharge.

In his message, filled with light-hearted wit, he urged staff to “binge-watch family dramas,” “break personal records of eating kaju katlis,” and “master the art of sleeping till noon.” He concluded with a cheerful wish for employees to return “two kilos heavier and ten times happier.”

Netizens Applaud The Move

The initiative gained massive attention after one employee shared Grover’s email on LinkedIn, calling it an example of “genuine workplace culture.” Her post highlighted that “a genuine workplace culture is characterised by an employer who consistently places the needs and well-being of their employees at the forefront.”

Social media users were quick to applaud the gesture. One user commented, “Truly inspiring to see a workplace where employee well-being isn’t just spoken about but genuinely practiced. Kudos to Elite Marque and Rajat Grover for fostering a culture that values people at its core. Wishing the entire team a joyful and rejuvenating festive break!”

Another individual noted how such leadership choices create trust and positivity: “Kudos Elite Marque and its leadership. In today’s times when unexpected mails from leadership often spell bad news for employees, this is very refreshing. All the best for great progress.”

A third user emphasised how thoughtful gestures strengthen the employer-employee bond: “Such a thoughtful and witty initiative. When employees feel that their well-being truly matters, they feel more connected and inspired to give their best back to the firm!!”

Elite Marque’s decision comes at a time when workplace stress and burnout are on the rise across industries. In a world where productivity often overshadows people, Grover’s approach stands out for choosing empathy over exhaustion. The announcement not only boosts morale but also sets an example for other companies to rethink their approach to work-life balance.