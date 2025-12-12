Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'Buy Goa Club, Bribe Officials, Flee To Bangkok...?': Comedian Roasts IndiGo Over Lost Bags, Post Goes Viral

Abijit Ganguly slams IndiGo over missing bags, saying essential items for his baby are stuck for days despite the airline claiming operations are “normalised.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
IndiGo, still battling public anger after days of massive flight disruptions, is once again facing intense scrutiny — this time over delayed and missing baggage. Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly has taken to social media to accuse the airline of mishandling his luggage, saying two of his three checked-in bags have been missing for several days, including one carrying essential items for his infant.

“Bhagwan ke liye mere bags lauta de”: Ganguly’s Plea Goes Public

Ganguly posted a series of stinging messages on Instagram and X, responding sharply to IndiGo’s announcement titled “IndiGo Operations Normalised – A Message From Pieter Elbers, CEO.” In his viral reply, he wrote: “Bhagwan ke liye mere bags lauta de bhai. Chaalis crore salary hai, kya karega mere bache ke saaman ka.” (For God’s sake, please return my bags, brother. You earn forty crores — what will you do with my baby’s things?)

The comedian later escalated the criticism in another post tagging the airline directly: “Dear @IndiGo6E, pls bags lauta do yaar. I mean what do I have to do to get my bags? Buy a Goa night club, bribe officials for permissions despite zero safety measures, have a fire there where 23 people die, and then flee to Bangkok on your flight?”

His frustration struck a nerve online, with many travellers echoing similar grievances as they continue to wait for their luggage.


Passengers Still Feeling The Fallout

Despite IndiGo’s assurances, Ganguly’s posts highlight a lingering frustration among flyers who say the crisis is far from over. Many passengers responding to his posts have shared their own stories of lost bags, delayed responses, and in some cases, essential medicines or baby supplies stuck in transit.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
