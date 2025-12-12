Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'They Beat Us, Asked Our Status': Woman Alleges Assault At Luthra Brothers' Club Before Tragic Fire

‘They Beat Us, Asked Our Status’: Woman Alleges Assault At Luthra Brothers’ Club Before Tragic Fire

A tourist’s account of unsafe conditions and alleged assault at Romeo Lane resurfaces as Goa intensifies action against Luthra-owned properties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A months-old account by a tourist describing the “suffocating” and unsafe layout of Romeo Lane, a Vagator nightclub linked to the absconding Luthra brothers, has re-emerged at a time when Goa authorities have begun decisive action against several of the duo’s properties. The testimony, posted after a November 1 visit, is drawing renewed attention following a series of enforcement operations and a deadly fire at a related establishment.

Tourist Flags ‘Suffocating’ Layout, Unsafe Exit

The tourist, Vaibhavi, who visited the shack-style venue with 12 cousins, said the club’s design itself posed serious risks. “The club is built in such a way that it is very suffocating. It has only one entry and one exit, and that too at a height. So it is tough to enter and exit from that club,” she recalled.

Her remarks are being examined anew as authorities scrutinize safety compliance at establishments tied to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra.

Group Alleges Assault, Abuse and Blocked Exits

Vaibhavi alleged that the staff acted aggressively from the outset, but matters escalated around 3 a.m. when the group attempted to leave. A heavy chair blocked their exit, and when her cousin moved it, the manager accused them of damaging property. She said he grabbed her cousin’s collar and told them they “did not have the status to be there.” The situation deteriorated rapidly as bouncers were summoned and allegedly began chasing and assaulting the group.

According to Vaibhavi, her sister was struck on the chest and pushed down the stairs. A barricade was then placed at the exit to prevent them from escaping the premises. When her brother removed it, she said a bouncer attacked him with a rod.

“They were using such bad language towards us that I had never heard before,” she added, noting she was also hit while trying to intervene.

The group eventually managed to file an FIR at the Anjuna Police Station, though only after “a lot of effort.” Vaibhavi claimed that both owners were named in her complaint, but police later removed them, saying they were not present at the time. “If you don’t take women’s safety and tourist safety seriously, such incidents will keep happening in Goa,” she warned.

Demolition and Crackdown Follow Deadly Club Fire

Her account has resurfaced following a December 9 demolition of Romeo Lane by the Goa Tourism Department for alleged illegal construction. The 198-square-metre wooden structure, built on government land by the Luthra brothers, was dismantled within two hours under police supervision after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered action.

The demolition came just days after a December 6 fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora — another property linked to the brothers — killed 25 people, prompting widespread outrage and calls for accountability.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Goa
Goa
