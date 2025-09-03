CEO Throws Flower Pot At Employee During Argument, Video Goes Viral

A shocking video showing the founder and CEO of a leading Turkish technology website hurling a flower pot at his employee during a heated office argument has gone viral, drawing widespread criticism online.

The CCTV footage, viewed over 13 million times on X, shows Hakki Alkan throwing a pebble-filled pot at Samet Jankovic, the editor-in-chief of ShiftDelete.net, after an argument escalated inside the company’s office. Jankovic, who had worked with Alkan for four years, later said he had obtained a medical report and would pursue legal action.

Shiftdelete’nin sahibi Hakkı Alkan ve çalışanı Samet Jankovic arasında yaşanan olayın tamamı: https://t.co/7IDeHAAxIl pic.twitter.com/f2Ipif1Cq2 — ibrahim Haskoloğlu (@haskologlu) August 30, 2025

"You will pay for this. If you delete those camera recordings, you're not a man. I know they're synced to your phone 24/7,” Jankovic wrote in a post on X dated August 29.

Alkan, however, downplayed the incident in his response, claiming he had only thrown a “flower branch” and expressing relief that Jankovic was not hurt. He also said he had submitted the footage to investigators.

In a longer statement, published by the outlet Bianet, Alkan reflected on the pressures of digital publishing, describing it as a “24-hour service” and admitting to moments of “sadness” alongside success during his two decades in the industry.

The incident has sparked a debate on workplace conduct and management culture in Turkey’s fast-growing digital media sector.