Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingCEO Throws Flower Pot At Employee During Argument, Video Goes Viral

CEO Throws Flower Pot At Employee During Argument, Video Goes Viral

The CCTV footage, viewed over 13 million times on X, shows Hakki Alkan throwing a pebble-filled pot at Samet Jankovic, the editor-in-chief of ShiftDelete.net, after an argument escalated.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking video showing the founder and CEO of a leading Turkish technology website hurling a flower pot at his employee during a heated office argument has gone viral, drawing widespread criticism online.

The CCTV footage, viewed over 13 million times on X, shows Hakki Alkan throwing a pebble-filled pot at Samet Jankovic, the editor-in-chief of ShiftDelete.net, after an argument escalated inside the company’s office. Jankovic, who had worked with Alkan for four years, later said he had obtained a medical report and would pursue legal action.

"You will pay for this. If you delete those camera recordings, you're not a man. I know they're synced to your phone 24/7,” Jankovic wrote in a post on X dated August 29.

Alkan, however, downplayed the incident in his response, claiming he had only thrown a “flower branch” and expressing relief that Jankovic was not hurt. He also said he had submitted the footage to investigators.

In a longer statement, published by the outlet Bianet, Alkan reflected on the pressures of digital publishing, describing it as a “24-hour service” and admitting to moments of “sadness” alongside success during his two decades in the industry.

The incident has sparked a debate on workplace conduct and management culture in Turkey’s fast-growing digital media sector.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News CEO Turkey News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget