Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingBoeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam

Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam

Boeing 747 cargo plane hits runway wing-first while landing in Taiwan during Typhoon Podul. Sparks flew, but the aircraft landed safely and no one was injured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A dramatic incident unfolded in Taiwan when a Boeing 747 cargo plane’s wing struck the runway amid fierce typhoon winds, sending sparks flying and sparking widespread attention online.

What happened to the Boeing 747?

The flight, operated by United Parcel Service (UPS) Express as flight 5X61, was attempting to land in Taipei during Typhoon Podul. Strong gusts disrupted the approach, forcing the aircraft to make multiple attempts before it could safely touch down. Footage of the moment the wing hit the runway has circulated widely, capturing the terrifying intensity of the landing.

Flight details and timeline

UPS flight 5X61 departed from Hong Kong’s Chek Lap Kok International Airport (HKG) on August 13, bound for Taipei–Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE). According to reports, the plane attempted three separate landings before finally making contact with the runway at 12:08 UTC. During the first two approaches, the aircraft aborted its landing due to strong wind gusts and windshear caused by Typhoon Podul.

Safety and aftermath

Despite the wing striking the runway, the Boeing 747 was able to taxi safely to the apron, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. Officials confirmed that the plane’s rollout was completed without incident. The jet sustained damage to its engine nacelle, the structure housing the engine. The Aviation Safety Network noted:

"UPS flight 5X61, a Boeing 747-8F, suffered an engine pod strike during a night-time landing on runway 05L at Taipei-Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE). At the time of arrival, strong gusting winds with windshear associated with Typhoon Podul were reported at TPE. After two aborted approaches, the aircraft landed on the third attempt and taxied to the apron. Photos show a cowling had separated from the engine."

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taiwan Boeing-747 Aviation Incident UPS Flight 5X61 Typhoon Podul Runway Crash Cargo Plane Taipei Taoyuan Airport Engine Nacelle Damage
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
India
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget