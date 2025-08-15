A dramatic incident unfolded in Taiwan when a Boeing 747 cargo plane’s wing struck the runway amid fierce typhoon winds, sending sparks flying and sparking widespread attention online.

What happened to the Boeing 747?

The flight, operated by United Parcel Service (UPS) Express as flight 5X61, was attempting to land in Taipei during Typhoon Podul. Strong gusts disrupted the approach, forcing the aircraft to make multiple attempts before it could safely touch down. Footage of the moment the wing hit the runway has circulated widely, capturing the terrifying intensity of the landing.

"Baby you´re a fireworks" - video from the UPS B-747 was involved in an incident on landing in Taipei (Taiwan). On landing #4 engine hit runway. Airport had been affected by Typhoon Podul at the timepic.twitter.com/tWChsubJxr — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) August 14, 2025

Flight details and timeline

UPS flight 5X61 departed from Hong Kong’s Chek Lap Kok International Airport (HKG) on August 13, bound for Taipei–Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE). According to reports, the plane attempted three separate landings before finally making contact with the runway at 12:08 UTC. During the first two approaches, the aircraft aborted its landing due to strong wind gusts and windshear caused by Typhoon Podul.

Safety and aftermath

Despite the wing striking the runway, the Boeing 747 was able to taxi safely to the apron, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. Officials confirmed that the plane’s rollout was completed without incident. The jet sustained damage to its engine nacelle, the structure housing the engine. The Aviation Safety Network noted:

"UPS flight 5X61, a Boeing 747-8F, suffered an engine pod strike during a night-time landing on runway 05L at Taipei-Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE). At the time of arrival, strong gusting winds with windshear associated with Typhoon Podul were reported at TPE. After two aborted approaches, the aircraft landed on the third attempt and taxied to the apron. Photos show a cowling had separated from the engine."