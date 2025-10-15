Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose Claims She Was Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Shares Disturbing Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingBigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose Claims She Was Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Shares Disturbing Video

Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose shared a disturbing video claiming she was harassed near a Delhi temple, sparking public outrage and online debate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 18 contestant and actress Edin Rose has spoken up about being harassed outside a temple in Delhi early one morning. Sharing a video of the incident on Instagram, Edin detailed how a man allegedly touched her inappropriately while pretending to sing, leaving her shaken and angry.

‘I Was Fully Covered, Yet He Tried to Touch Me’

Recounting the experience, Edin said, “This is the biggest problem with Delhi. I was fully covered and standing in front of a temple. This person (points the camera at the man) bumped into me two to three times and touched me, all while singing some love song.”

The actor added that some fans who were nearby captured the incident on their phones. “He doesn’t even recognise me. There were a few fans around who were taking selfies; they recorded the ordeal and watched it in 4K. Do you know how badly I want to punch his face? But I’m just going to remain respectful,” she continued.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Edin Rose (@itsedinrose)

Edin’s Photographer Confronts the Accused

In the video, Edin was seen asking for help from a temple visitor before her photographer arrived and confronted the accused man. The man was later slapped multiple times and eventually admitted, “Maaro, galti ki hai maine.” Expressing her disgust, Edin concluded the video saying, “This is extremely distasteful.”

Netizens React

The video has since gone viral, prompting strong reactions from viewers who condemned the man’s behaviour and lauded Edin’s bravery. One user commented, “Sad reality of this society. But I am glad someone took a stand; usually no one helps in such situations.”

An user added, “The slap at the end was so satisfying! Kudos to you for standing up for yourself. Every woman deserves to feel safe.”

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 07:28 PM (IST)
Read more
