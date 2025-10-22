What Is The Golden Ring On Instagram That Dolly Singh Just Won? Everything You Need to Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWhat Is The Golden Ring On Instagram That Dolly Singh Just Won? Everything You Need to Know

Instagram’s Golden Ring Award 2025 celebrates creators who stay true to their voice. Dolly Singh made India proud as the first Indian to receive this honour.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
You might have heard about the Golden Ring on Instagram after Dolly Singh became the first Indian to get it. But what is this new Golden Ring all about?

Instagram has started a new global award called the Golden Ring Award 2025. It celebrates 25 creators from around the world who make special and creative content. These people are not picked for their followers or viral videos. They are chosen for being real, unique, and inspiring.

Every winner gets a shiny golden ring icon on their Instagram profile. It shows that they are part of a special group of creators who are changing how people see and use social media.

What Is Instagram’s Golden Ring Award?

The Golden Ring Award is Instagram’s first big global award for creators. Instagram says it’s for people who create in their own style and are not afraid to try something new.

It’s not about who is famous or who has millions of followers. It’s about who makes content that feels true and connects with people.

The winners are picked by a global jury made up of well-known experts and artists. Along with the golden ring icon, the winners also get a new colour theme for their feed and a special heart icon coming soon.

This award is Instagram’s way of saying “thank you” to creators who use their voice to share honest stories and creative ideas that touch people’s hearts.

Dolly Singh: India’s First To Win The Golden Ring

Among the 25 global winners, Dolly Singh made India proud by becoming the first Indian to get this honour. 

She started by making funny and relatable videos like Raju ki Mummy and South Delhi Girl. Later, she became an actor and storyteller.

Dolly said winning this award feels “unreal” and thanked her team for supporting her. Even though she couldn’t attend the event, she celebrated in her own fun way.

Her win shows that real creativity and honest stories still shine the brightest, no matter where you are from.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
