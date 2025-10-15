Instagram Protects Teens Online With PG-13 Inspired Content Restrictions: Here's What's New

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyInstagram Protects Teens Online With PG-13 Inspired Content Restrictions: Here's What's New

Instagram is introducing PG-13-style filters to protect teens from posts with strong language, risky stunts, or drug references.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Instagram is introducing new filters to limit what users under 18 can see on the platform. Inspired by the PG-13 movie rating system, the filters will block posts with strong language, risky stunts, drug use, or other mature content. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, says this update is part of ongoing efforts to better protect teenagers online. Teen accounts will automatically get these protections, which parents can adjust to be stricter. 

The rules will also apply to Meta’s AI tools to make online interactions safer for minors.

Instagram Teen Safety Update: PG-13 Style Content Restrictions

Under the new system, all teenagers on Instagram will be placed under PG-13 settings by default. This means posts with violence, drugs, sexual content, or dangerous stunts will be hidden. 

Parents can choose the “limited content” option for stricter control, which also limits screen time. Teens will not be able to interact with accounts sharing age-inappropriate content. 

Meta will use age prediction technology to ensure teens get the right filters, even if they try to bypass the rules by claiming they are older. These changes aim to make Instagram a safer place for young users.

How Meta AI Helps Protect Teens On Instagram

The new safety features also cover Instagram’s AI tools. In the past, some chatbots could engage in romantic or inappropriate conversations with minors. 

Meta has updated its AI to avoid flirty or harmful interactions, including topics like self-harm or suicide. 

The company has gradually improved teen protections, adding better privacy settings and parental controls. 

The PG-13-inspired filters will first roll out in the U.S., UK, Australia, and Canada, with a wider release by year-end. 

Also Read: Apple Drops Vision Pro Update Plans, Pushes Smart Glasses To Compete With Meta

Meta hopes these steps will reassure parents while keeping teens’ social media experience safer, healthier, and more age-appropriate, reducing exposure to potentially harmful content and interactions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Meta TECHNOLOGY
