Spotify Hit By Global Outage, Thousands Of Users Report Disruptions Worldwide

HomeTechnologySpotify Hit By Global Outage, Thousands Of Users Report Disruptions Worldwide

The complaints suggested a mix of server-related issues and service disruptions affecting both the app and web versions of Spotify.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 09:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Spotify faced a widespread outage on Monday evening, leaving thousands of users across several countries unable to access the music streaming platform. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of disruption surged in multiple regions, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. In India alone, complaints peaked at around 8:04 pm on December 15, with over 1,100 users reporting problems ranging from app crashes to playback failures. Spotify has acknowledged the issue and said it is working to resolve the disruption.

Users Report Playback & Access Issues

Several Spotify users took to social media platforms such as X and Reddit to flag problems with the app. Many complained of difficulty accessing the homepage, while others reported that songs failed to play or that their queues were not loading properly. Some users said the app appeared to open but remained unresponsive, while others were logged out unexpectedly.

Downdetector data showed a sharp spike in outage reports in India during the evening hours, suggesting a sudden and widespread disruption. Users across different devices, including smartphones and desktops, reported similar issues, indicating that the problem was not limited to a single platform or operating system.

Spotify responded on X, stating: “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” The company did not immediately provide details on the cause of the outage or an estimated timeline for full restoration.

The outage appeared to have a significant global footprint. According to a Reuters report citing Downdetector.com, more than 31,200 users in the United States had reported issues as of 9:33 am ET. In the United Kingdom, over 10,300 users flagged problems around the same time, while Canada recorded nearly 4,000 reports by 9:34 am ET.

The complaints suggested a mix of server-related issues and service disruptions affecting both the app and web versions of Spotify. While some users reported gradual improvement later in the day, others continued to experience intermittent issues.

 The incident adds to a growing list of service disruptions affecting major global tech platforms, underscoring their vulnerability despite large-scale infrastructure.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 09:29 PM (IST)
