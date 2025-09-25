Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWill Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Come With 60W Charging? Here's What Fresh Leak Says

Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Come With 60W Charging? Here's What Fresh Leak Says

Reliable tipsters are doubling down on the claim that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will finally upgrade to 60W charging, a 33% increase over the previous model.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: There has been a lot of talk about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s battery and charging speed. At first, people thought Samsung’s 2026 flagship would support 65W wired charging. Later, reports suggested it might be only 60W, and now it looks like 60W could be the final figure. Reliable tipster UniverseIce posted on X that the S26 Ultra will be faster than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which supported 45W charging, but it will still not match the speed offered by many Chinese brands. 

Users are curious if Samsung will make any other battery improvements.

Battery Size Stays The Same

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been certified in China with a rated battery capacity of 4,855 mAh, which means its typical advertised size will be 5,000 mAh. 

This is almost the same as earlier Ultra models. While some Chinese brands are now offering much bigger 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon batteries for longer use, Samsung seems to be keeping the battery size similar.

This means users may not see huge improvements in battery life, even though charging is slightly faster.

Charging Speed Confusion

UniverseIce’s claim of 60W charging support goes against a 3C certification from last week, which listed only 45W charging. It is possible that different regions could get different charging speeds, or that the certification was based on older or preliminary details.

For now, Samsung is only slightly upgrading from 45W to 60W, which is still much lower than many Chinese rivals offering 100W or even 150W fast charging. This means the S26 Ultra will charge faster than the S25 Ultra, but not as quickly as some competing phones.

Fans will need to wait for the official launch to confirm the exact charging speed, battery performance, and any region-specific differences.

Additionally, questions remain about whether Samsung will make further optimisations to battery longevity, heat management, or power efficiency to make the most of this moderate increase in charging speed.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
