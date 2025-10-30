Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung is doubling down on its vision to make mobile AI accessible to everyone, and this time, it’s speaking India’s language, literally. The tech giant has announced that its Galaxy AI platform will now support Gujarati and Filipino, expanding its reach to 22 global languages. The rollout began on October 29, marking a major milestone in Samsung’s efforts to localise AI experiences for diverse linguistic communities.

Galaxy AI Gets a Local Touch

With this update, millions of Gujarati-speaking users can now experience Samsung’s AI-powered tools in their own language. From real-time translation during calls to AI-assisted note-taking, Galaxy AI continues to make digital communication more inclusive and intuitive.

The expansion is part of Samsung’s broader strategy to “lower language barriers” and empower users globally with smart productivity features. These include:

Live Translate, which enables instant, two-way translation during phone calls.

Interpreter, which translates in-person conversations in real time using a split-screen interface.

Chat Assist, offering tone-adjusted suggestions for texts and messages.

Note Assist and Transcript Assist, helping users summarise meetings, lectures, or brainstorming sessions.

Browsing Assist, which condenses online articles into easy-to-read summaries.

The Gujarati and Filipino integrations were developed in collaboration with Samsung’s research teams in India and Indonesia, ensuring that the features reflect authentic language use and cultural nuances.

Galaxy AI’s Expanding Footprint

Samsung’s language expansion comes as Galaxy AI sees explosive global adoption. Earlier this year, the company revealed that over 70 per cent of Galaxy S25 users actively use Galaxy AI and Google Gemini features, with 91 per cent of Indian Galaxy S25 users engaging with Galaxy AI tools regularly.

The company aims to reach more than 400 million Galaxy AI-enabled devices by the end of 2025, doubling its current footprint of 200 million in 2024.

Starting October 29, users can download the new Gujarati and Filipino language packs directly from the Settings app, bringing Samsung one step closer to its goal of making AI a universal, human-centred experience.