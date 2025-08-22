Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Brings 'Galaxy Empowered' To Mumbai To Boost Teacher Training

Samsung Brings 'Galaxy Empowered' To Mumbai To Boost Teacher Training

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Empowered programme in Mumbai, offering free AI and tech training to teachers, with a goal to upskill 20,000 educators nationwide by 2025.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung has launched the Mumbai edition of its teacher training programme Galaxy Empowered, aiming to upskill educators with digital and AI-driven tools. After its debut in New Delhi, where over 2,700 teachers across 250 schools were certified, the initiative is now expanding to Mumbai, one of India’s biggest education hubs.

The launch event brought together 350 educators and school leaders from 250 institutions across Maharashtra and nearby states. It was attended by Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Maharashtra, Shri Vishal V. Sharma, India’s Ambassador to UNESCO, and Shri Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE, along with senior Samsung executives and education experts.

Preparing Classrooms For The Future

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, said, “Mumbai represents the spirit of innovation in Indian education. With Galaxy empowered, we are equipping educators with the tools they need to engage students, inspire curiosity, and drive meaningful change in classrooms across the country. Our vision is to empower 20,000 teachers by 2025, and Mumbai is a crucial milestone in that journey.”

Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha noted, “India is moving forward faster than ever before, and initiatives like Samsung Galaxy empowered reflect our shared commitment to shaping a skilled, future-ready nation. If every individual gives their best, no one can stop India from becoming a Vishva Guru.”

What Teachers Will Gain

The programme focuses on three areas: technology upskilling through AI-led tools and workshops, experiential learning with certifications, and peer networking with access to a nationwide educator community.

“Through Galaxy empowered, we are helping teachers seamlessly integrate AI and technology into their lessons, enhance engagement, and build classrooms ready for tomorrow. It is not just training, it is a movement,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Free Access And Added Benefits

Participation is free for teachers and institutions, with additional perks such as discounted Samsung devices, extended warranties, and insurance.

CBSE Secretary Shri Himanshu Gupta said, “The future of work is set to transform significantly in the coming years, making it imperative for educators to be future-ready. AI can serve as a strategic enabler in enhancing content development, improving assessment processes, and enriching classroom engagement.”

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
