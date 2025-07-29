From Summer To Snowstorm In One Prompt: Runway’s Aleph Reinvents Video Editing

New York-based AI company Runway has introduced Aleph, a powerful new model that lets users make sophisticated edits to video content using just natural language commands. The model, unveiled on Friday, is being rolled out first to Runway’s enterprise and creative partners, with broader access expected at a later stage.

The New York-based firm said Aleph was designed to allow a wide range of video-to-video transformations, including object removal, setting alterations, style changes and even frame extension. Named after the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet, the model is positioned as a major leap in AI-driven video editing capabilities.

A Model Built for Complex Edits

Runway describes Aleph as a "state-of-the-art in-context video model" and has designed it to understand and act on plain-language instructions. A user might, for instance, instruct the system to turn a bright afternoon park scene into a snowy winter night, while still preserving the original visual elements and character placement.

Such transformations are not just cosmetic. Aleph can modify environmental factors like lighting, time of day, and even the season, all without compromising the realism or coherence of the rest of the footage. These adjustments make the tool especially useful for creators looking to simulate different settings or conditions without reshooting or relying heavily on manual visual effects.

Multiple Angles and Motion Continuation

One of Aleph’s standout features is its ability to generate alternate perspectives from existing footage. This means users can ask for wide-angle shots, close-ups or entirely new tracking angles that weren’t captured in the original video. The model also supports scene extension, allowing for a video’s motion to be carried forward beyond the original endpoint in a coherent and visually consistent way.

In addition, Aleph allows for precise object-level manipulation. Among its capabilities are the replacement or removal of structures, alteration of character features, elimination of reflections, and even the replication of motion patterns, such as applying the trajectory of a drone from one shot to a different scene entirely.

Industry Integration and Pending Details

Although the company has already showcased Aleph in a blog post, several technical details have yet to be disclosed. These include information about supported aspect ratios, clip length limitations, pricing tiers, and availability for non-enterprise users. A firm timeline for public release has not been announced.

Runway’s tools are already in use across professional content production, and Aleph is expected to strengthen its position in the creative technology space. By offering advanced editing through simple text instructions, the model could significantly reduce post-production time and make high-level editing more accessible to a wider range of users.