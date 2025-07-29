Redmi Note 14 SE Vs Redmi Note 14: Xiaomi has added a new contender to its popular Note series with the launch of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, aiming to offer nearly the same experience as the Redmi Note 14, but at a slightly more pocket-friendly price. But just how close is this new SE variant to the original, and is the Rs 2,000 difference justified?

Here’s a head-to-head comparison to help you decide which Redmi Note suits your needs better.

Redmi Note 14 SE Vs Redmi Note 14: Design and Display

When it comes to looks and feel, both phones are cut from the same cloth. The Redmi Note 14 and Note 14 SE share the same dimensions (75.7 x 162.4 x 8 mm), weight (190g), and colours: Titan Black, Mystique White, and Phantom Purple. You also get an identical 6.67-inch AMOLED display on both models, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080x2400 resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Where the SE edges ahead is in touch responsiveness. It supports a higher 2160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate and adds Dolby Vision on top of HDR10+, making it slightly more appealing for media consumption.

Redmi Note 14 SE Vs Redmi Note 14: Performance and Software

Under the hood, both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Battery life is identical too, thanks to a 5110mAh unit with 45W fast charging and reverse charging support.

However, the software version is where things differ. The Note 14 comes with Android 14, while the SE variant boots Android 15 out of the box, along with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS interface. For those who want the latest software experience right away, the SE holds a slight edge.

Redmi Note 14 SE Vs Redmi Note 14: Camera and Features

Both phones come equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, supported by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Selfie duties are handled by a 20MP front shooter, with video capped at 1080p @ 30fps.

On the connectivity and extras front, it's another match: 5G support (with nearly identical bands), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an IP64 splash-resistant rating. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack on both, a welcome feature in 2025.

Redmi Note 14 SE Vs Redmi Note 14: Which One Should You Get?

If you're comparing spec sheets, it's clear Xiaomi hasn’t cut many corners with the SE. The newer Android version, Dolby Vision support, and the same camera and performance chops make the Redmi Note 14 SE a smart pick for budget-conscious buyers.

The Redmi Note 14 SE is priced at Rs 14,999 and will go on August 1, while the Redmi Note 14 costs Rs 16,999 and is available for purchase right now. For most users, the SE offers nearly the same experience, and in some ways, a slightly better one, at a lower price. Unless you have a specific reason to prefer the original, the SE feels like the more sensible buy.