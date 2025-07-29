Oppo Find X9 Pro Leaks: Oppo’s upcoming flagship, the Find X9 Pro, is making headlines once again, with a fresh round of leaks hinting at standout features that could give it an edge in the premium smartphone market. According to details shared by GSMArena, the device may ship with a significantly large battery, an upgraded camera system, and high-end display specifications.

Battery Size Could Reach 7,500mAh

One of the most talked-about features is the battery capacity. While the final specifications are yet to be confirmed, sources suggest the Find X9 Pro will pack a minimum of 7,000mAh, with the potential to go up to an enormous 7,500mAh. This would place the device well ahead of many current flagships in terms of battery longevity.

In addition to its capacity, the battery will support 50W wireless charging, offering users a fast and convenient way to top up without plugging in. If confirmed, this would provide a compelling advantage for those prioritising endurance and charging speed.

Flagship Display and Premium Build

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch flat LTPO OLED display. The screen will feature narrow bezels on all sides, maximising the viewing area while maintaining a sleek form factor. Flat displays have gained popularity for their practical usability, and Oppo appears to be aligning with that trend.

On the rear, the device will sport a new camera island design located in the top left corner. The layout resembles that of the Reno14 series but is reportedly more refined to match the Find series’ premium positioning.

200MP Periscope Camera and Top-Tier Durability

Camera enthusiasts will likely appreciate the inclusion of a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This sensor will be Samsung’s ISOCELL HP5, which is of the 1/1.56-inch type. It is expected to offer impressive zoom capabilities and detailed image output, making it ideal for long-distance photography.

For durability, the Find X9 Pro will include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and hold both IP68 and IP69 ratings. These certifications indicate resistance against dust and high-pressure water, suggesting the phone is well equipped for various environmental conditions.

Powered by MediaTek’s Upcoming Chipset

Performance-wise, the device will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset. While the SoC has not been officially launched yet, it is expected to make its debut in September. If the Find X9 Pro becomes one of the first smartphones to feature this chip, it could potentially deliver flagship-grade performance with improved power efficiency.

With its premium build, powerful camera setup, and significant battery upgrades, the Oppo Find X9 Pro looks poised to become a serious contender in the flagship segment. More information is likely to surface as the official launch nears.