OpenAI's GPT-5 Lineup Leaked Online? Multiple Variants, ChatGPT Makeover Spotted

OpenAI’s next major AI release may have surfaced ahead of schedule, thanks to a now-deleted GitHub blog post that reportedly listed details about GPT-5 and its variants. According to screenshots shared online before the post was removed, OpenAI is preparing to unveil not just one but multiple versions of GPT-5, possibly tailored to different use cases and user segments.

The leaked information, originally spotted by TestingCatalog, pointed to four main models: GPT-5 Base, GPT-5 Mini, GPT-5 Nano, and GPT-5 Chat. A separate Pro variant is also expected to be offered exclusively to Pro-tier subscribers of ChatGPT.

GPT-5 Mini, Nano, & Chat: What To Expect?

While OpenAI hasn’t confirmed any specifications officially, speculation is already rife about the role of each variant. The Mini model is expected to deliver faster, low-latency responses, potentially making it ideal for devices or services needing lightweight AI assistance. The Nano version, meanwhile, is likely geared toward edge deployments, such as local processing on mobile or embedded systems.

More interestingly, GPT-5 Chat is said to be focused on enterprise-grade conversations, particularly within GitHub Copilot. The Verge cited a description reportedly found in the deleted post: “Designed for advanced, natural, multimodal, and context-aware conversations for enterprise applications.” This suggests a highly specialised use case that could deepen AI integration into business workflows.

BREAKING 🚨: GPT-5 Access and Pricing details for ChatGPT.



Some of the upsell strings 👀



- Free: Access to GPT-5, our flagship model

- Plus: Access to GPT-5 with advanced reasoning

- Pro: Access to GPT-5 pro, which uses more compute for the best answers to the hardest… https://t.co/AkPNJ2n6cl pic.twitter.com/cUHLtIM2ze — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) August 7, 2025

There’s also mention of something called GPT-5 Thinking — although it remains unclear what this entails, some believe it could be an API-level feature enabling developers to fine-tune the model's "thinking budget."

Tiered Access, Redesigned ChatGPT Incoming

Access to these GPT-5 variants will reportedly follow a tiered system. Free users will get limited access to the base GPT-5 model, while Plus subscribers could see improved capabilities like enhanced reasoning and higher usage caps. Pro users may receive an exclusive GPT-5 Pro version offering “research-grade intelligence,” according to a separate leak by user @scaling01 on X (formerly Twitter).

ChatGPT Team subscribers are also expected to gain access to both GPT-5 and GPT-5 Pro, indicating OpenAI’s intent to cater to collaborative and enterprise-level deployments.

In parallel, TestingCatalog claims that ChatGPT’s interface will be refreshed alongside the new models. Changes might include a sleeker prompt bar, a unified action button, and updated background themes for a more polished user experience.

Altman Teases A Big Reveal

Fueling further speculation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently announced an upcoming livestream scheduled for Thursday at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). “This will be a longer one,” Altman noted, referring to the duration of the presentation. While he didn’t explicitly confirm any GPT-5 announcements, the timing and buildup have led many to expect a formal unveiling during the event.

With excitement mounting and leaks offering a peek behind the curtain, all eyes are now on OpenAI’s next move as it gears up for what could be its most ambitious model release yet.