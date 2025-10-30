Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWill Current ChatGPT Go Subscribers Also Get 1 Year Free Access?

Will Current ChatGPT Go Subscribers Also Get 1 Year Free Access?

Everyone’s talking about OpenAI’s 1-year free ChatGPT Go plan in India, but existing users are left wondering what this means for them.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

OpenAI has announced something big for Indian users. Starting November 4, the ChatGPT Go plan will be completely free for one full year. This plan usually costs around 399 rupees per month. It gives users access to faster replies, file uploads, and the latest GPT 5 model. Many people in India are excited about this offer as it helps them use AI tools easily. 

But now everyone is asking one main question: Will existing ChatGPT Go users also get it free for one year?

Good News For Existing ChatGPT Go Users

Yes, current ChatGPT Go users in India will also get free access for one year. OpenAI has confirmed that people who already have a ChatGPT Go plan will be upgraded automatically. Users do not need to cancel or sign up again. The free plan will start on November 4.

With ChatGPT Go, users get more features than the free version. You can upload files, get longer chats, and enjoy faster answers. 

It also uses the latest GPT 5 model, which works better and gives more accurate results. After one year, the regular price will come back unless you cancel your plan. 

Still, getting twelve months free is a great deal for many users.

Offer Starts With OpenAI Event In Bengaluru

The free plan will begin on November 4, the same day as OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. The company may also share more plans for Indian users at the event.

India has become a very important market for OpenAI. The company recently opened an office in New Delhi and started hiring local staff. 

CEO Sam Altman said India could soon pass the United States in the number of ChatGPT users. 

By giving this plan free for one year, OpenAI wants to help more people in India try AI tools for work, study, and learning.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
Cities
Mumbai Man Holds 20 Children Hostage In RA Studio Under Guise Of Audition, Arrested: Police
'I Am Not A Terrorist': Mumbai Man Holds 20 Children Hostage In Under Guise Of Audition, Arrested
World
US Grants Six-Month Sanctions Waiver For India’s Chabahar Port, Trade Deal Talks Continue: MEA
US Grants Six-Month Sanctions Waiver For India’s Chabahar Port, Trade Deal Talks Continue: MEA
Election 2025
‘Indira Gandhi Had More Strength Than This Mard’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Against PM Modi In Bihar's Nalanda
‘Indira Gandhi Had More Strength Than This Mard’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Trump’s Remarks
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
India’s MAHASAGAR Vision: Steering Indo-Pacific Towards Shared Security At 7th Edition Of Apex-IPRD 2025
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget