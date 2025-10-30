Will Current ChatGPT Go Subscribers Also Get 1 Year Free Access?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OpenAI has announced something big for Indian users. Starting November 4, the ChatGPT Go plan will be completely free for one full year. This plan usually costs around 399 rupees per month. It gives users access to faster replies, file uploads, and the latest GPT 5 model. Many people in India are excited about this offer as it helps them use AI tools easily.

But now everyone is asking one main question: Will existing ChatGPT Go users also get it free for one year?

Good News For Existing ChatGPT Go Users

Yes, current ChatGPT Go users in India will also get free access for one year. OpenAI has confirmed that people who already have a ChatGPT Go plan will be upgraded automatically. Users do not need to cancel or sign up again. The free plan will start on November 4.

With ChatGPT Go, users get more features than the free version. You can upload files, get longer chats, and enjoy faster answers.

It also uses the latest GPT 5 model, which works better and gives more accurate results. After one year, the regular price will come back unless you cancel your plan.

Still, getting twelve months free is a great deal for many users.

Offer Starts With OpenAI Event In Bengaluru

The free plan will begin on November 4, the same day as OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. The company may also share more plans for Indian users at the event.

India has become a very important market for OpenAI. The company recently opened an office in New Delhi and started hiring local staff.

CEO Sam Altman said India could soon pass the United States in the number of ChatGPT users.

By giving this plan free for one year, OpenAI wants to help more people in India try AI tools for work, study, and learning.