ChatGPT Go Will Be Free For Indian Users Starting 'THIS' Date

HomeTechnologyChatGPT Go Will Be Free For Indian Users Starting 'THIS' Date

India just got a major AI upgrade! OpenAI is offering ChatGPT Go for free for a year to every user, showing how crucial the Indian market is to its global vision.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
OpenAI has announced that users in India will get ChatGPT Go for free for one year, starting November 4. The offer comes along with the company’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, happening on the same day. ChatGPT Go is the premium version of ChatGPT that gives faster replies, smarter answers, and more tools to use. 

It runs on the latest GPT-5 model and helps users do more with AI. Even people who already have ChatGPT Go will get this free access for a year.

What Is ChatGPT Go & How Does It Help Users

ChatGPT Go is the paid version of ChatGPT that offers more power and features. It can handle long chats, make images, read files, and even analyse pictures. It also remembers what you talked about earlier, so conversations feel more natural.

Because it uses the GPT-5 model, ChatGPT Go can write better, explain things clearly, and solve complex problems. It also has higher message limits and gives users more daily image generations.

This version is useful for students, writers, designers, and anyone who uses AI for work or learning. 

OpenAI wants more people in India to explore how AI can help in daily life, from writing and studying to business ideas and creative projects. Giving it for free for one year will help more people try it easily.

Why OpenAI Is Giving ChatGPT Go Free In India

OpenAI says India is now the second-largest market for ChatGPT and one of the fastest-growing ones, too. 

The company said it was amazed by the creativity and excitement of Indian users. Since ChatGPT Go launched in August, the number of paid users in India has more than doubled.

The offer is part of OpenAI’s India-first plan, which supports the government’s IndiaAI Mission. 

OpenAI is also partnering with schools, colleges, and government groups to promote safe and fair use of AI.

The company plans to open offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru soon. By giving ChatGPT Go free for a year, OpenAI clearly wants to make AI tools easier to access and show how important India is to its future growth.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
