OnePlus Turbo, With 8,000mAh Battery Tipped Online: Check Specifications & Expected Launch Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 in China, but the company isn’t slowing down. A new series is already in the works, and the first phone from this lineup will be called the OnePlus Turbo. Leaks suggest this phone will come with some seriously impressive specs: a 6.7-inch OLED display, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and a huge 8,000 mAh battery.

As reported by Smartprix, OnePlus is already testing the phone in India, and it could launch before the end of this year.

OnePlus Turbo Leaked Specifications

The OnePlus Turbo is shaping up to be a powerful yet balanced device. It’s said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with “1.5K” resolution and a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, making it great for gaming and videos.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, one of Qualcomm’s newest and fastest processors.

The most talked-about part of the phone is its massive 8,000 mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging. That means long hours of use and quick charging times.

The phone is also expected to come with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens on the back.

Other leaked details include stereo speakers, NFC support, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for faster unlocking.

It may also feature an X-axis vibration motor for better touch feedback while typing or gaming.

OnePlus Turbo India Launch: Coming Soon Before Year-End

The OnePlus Turbo is reportedly being tested in India right now, which hints that its launch is not too far away. Smartprix reports that the phone could be revealed within the next two months, possibly before December ends.

With its big battery, powerful processor, and fast display, the OnePlus Turbo seems ready to attract both gamers and regular users.

If the leaks are true, this might become one of the best all-rounder phones from OnePlus this year.