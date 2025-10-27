Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Can You Spot The Real One: ‘microsoft’ or ‘rnicrosoft’? The Viral Scam That Fooled Everyone

Think you can spot a scam email easily? Think again. One small letter swap, ‘m’ replaced with ‘rn’, is tricking people across the internet.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Online scams are growing every day, and spotting what’s real or fake is getting harder for everyone. Recently, an X user named Jeremy shared something shocking. He posted a screenshot of an email where a scammer had written ‘rnicrosoft’ instead of ‘microsoft’. At first glance, it’s almost impossible to tell the difference! Jeremy wrote, “The scammers are evolving,” and people online totally agreed. 

The post quickly went viral, with users sharing how scary and clever this new trick looked.

How Microsoft Became ‘Rnicrosoft’?

In the screenshot Jeremy shared, the scammer used a fake domain name that replaced the letter “m” in Microsoft with “rn.” When written together, “rn” looks nearly identical to “m,” making it extremely difficult to notice the difference unless you look closely. That’s how smart these scammers have become.

After Jeremy shared the post, users started reacting. One person said, “What do we do, Jer? Our generation is more into kick streams than finding real solutions.” Another wrote, “This is becoming scary.” 

Someone else said, “It took me a few seconds to spot it. Crazy.” Jeremy even replied, “It was pretty close ngl,” admitting that it fooled him for a moment too.

This little trick shows how scammers are changing their methods. They are now using small spelling changes, fake websites, and real-looking emails to trap people. 

And with new tech tools and AI, these scams are only going to get smarter.

How To Stay Safe From Fake Company Emails

  1. Always check the sender’s email address; even a small letter change can mean it’s fake.
  2. Avoid clicking on suspicious links in emails or messages.
  3. Don’t share personal details like passwords or OTPs through email.
  4. Enable two-step verification on your accounts for extra safety.
  5. Use official websites only when downloading software or logging into your account.
  6. Stay updated on the latest scam tactics so you can recognise them quickly.

Online scams are changing fast, and even the smallest mistake can cost you big. Stay alert, double-check everything, and remember, being careful online is your best protection.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
