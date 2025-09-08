Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Meta Taps High-Paid Experts To Create Hindi Chatbots For The Indian Market: Here's Why

Meta Taps High-Paid Experts To Create Hindi Chatbots For The Indian Market: Here's Why

Meta is hiring top-paid contractors to build Hindi AI chatbots for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, making interactions more local and relatable.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Meta is taking a big step in India by creating AI chatbots that speak Hindi and feel relatable to local users. The company is hiring U.S.-based contractors at up to $55 per hour (around Rs 4,850) to develop these chatbots for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The goal is not just translation, but crafting personalities that match Indian culture and communication styles. 

Contractors need language skills, storytelling experience, and knowledge of AI content workflows to make the bots engaging, realistic, and capable of handling everyday conversations.

Who’s Making The AI Chatbots?

Meta is hiring experienced contractors through staffing firms like Crystal Equation and Aquent Talent. They must be fluent in Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, or Indonesian and have at least six years of experience in storytelling, character design, and AI content workflows. 

Also Read: Warner Bros Sues Midjourney Over AI Images Of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman: Here's What Happened

These contractors will design chatbot “personalities” to make interactions feel natural and enjoyable. This builds on Meta’s previous AI experiments, such as celebrity alter-ego bots and AI Studio (launched in 2024), which lets anyone create custom AI chatbots. 

The team will ensure the chatbots reflect local culture, humour, and social norms.

Why It Matters And The Challenges

Meta sees culturally aware AI chatbots as crucial for India and other markets like Indonesia and Mexico. CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions these bots as digital companions that complement real-life friendships. 

Earlier AI bots raised concerns about misinformation, inappropriate content, bias, and privacy risks. By focusing on local languages, culture, and conversation habits, Meta aims to make interactions more engaging and personal while addressing ethical challenges. 

Also Read: Facebook Pop-Up Scam: Mohali Man Loses Rs 1.5 Crore, Here’s How You Can Stay Safe

If done right, this initiative could redefine how millions of users chat, shop, and interact on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger in India.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Advertisement

