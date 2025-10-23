Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHarmonyOS 6 Public Beta Goes Live: Full List of Huawei Devices Eligible For Update

HarmonyOS 6 Public Beta Goes Live: Full List of Huawei Devices Eligible For Update

Huawei has launched the public beta of HarmonyOS 6 with a revamped design, AI-powered XiaoYi assistant, and smoother performance. Here’s the full list of eligible devices.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Huawei has rolled out the much-anticipated public beta of HarmonyOS 6, marking another milestone in the company’s ongoing push to strengthen its homegrown software ecosystem. First announced in June, the update is now open to select users in China, with registration available through the My Huawei app.

A Fresh Look and Smarter Experience

The new version introduces a refreshed design philosophy aimed at smoother navigation and improved visual appeal. The interface now comes with refined animations, advanced lockscreen customisation, and a host of performance optimisations. Huawei says the update focuses on making the overall user experience faster, more fluid, and more personal.

One of the key highlights of HarmonyOS 6 is the debut of XiaoYi, Huawei’s upgraded personal assistant. Unlike earlier iterations, XiaoYi is built with a deeper contextual understanding and can autonomously carry out tasks for users. This makes the AI-driven experience more intuitive, bridging Huawei’s vision of a seamless, intelligent ecosystem across devices.

Devices Eligible for Public Beta

The public beta rollout for October 2025 covers an extensive range of Huawei devices, from flagship smartphones to tablets. The eligible list includes:

  • Huawei Mate 70 and Mate 60 series
  • Huawei Mate X6 and Mate X5 series
  • Huawei Pura 80, Pura 70, and Pura X series
  • Huawei Pocket 2 series
  • Huawei Nova 14, 13, 12, Nova Flip, and Nova Flip S
  • Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025 & 2023), MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024), and MatePad 11 Pro (2024)

Huawei confirmed that additional devices will receive the update in subsequent phases.

Closed Beta and Future Rollouts

The company has also announced that a closed beta version of HarmonyOS 6 will go live later this month. Eligible devices include the Huawei Mate XT, Mate XT Ultimate Design, MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025), MateBook Pro, Watch 5, Watch GT 5 series, FreeBuds 6, FreeBuds 7i, and FreeArc.

Between November and December 2025, the beta program will expand further to cover the Huawei Nova 14 Lite (Vitality Edition), Enjoy 70X, MatePad Mini, MatePad Air (2024 & 2025), MatePad 11.5S (2024 & 2025), Watch Fit 4 series, FreeBuds Pro 4, FreeClip 2, and FreeClip.

With this staggered rollout, Huawei is clearly doubling down on ecosystem integration — blending smartphones, wearables, and accessories under one cohesive software umbrella. HarmonyOS 6, it seems, isn’t just an update; it’s a statement of intent for Huawei’s post-Android ambitions.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 23 Oct 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huawei TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget