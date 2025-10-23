HarmonyOS 6 Public Beta Goes Live: Full List of Huawei Devices Eligible For Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Huawei has rolled out the much-anticipated public beta of HarmonyOS 6, marking another milestone in the company’s ongoing push to strengthen its homegrown software ecosystem. First announced in June, the update is now open to select users in China, with registration available through the My Huawei app.

A Fresh Look and Smarter Experience

The new version introduces a refreshed design philosophy aimed at smoother navigation and improved visual appeal. The interface now comes with refined animations, advanced lockscreen customisation, and a host of performance optimisations. Huawei says the update focuses on making the overall user experience faster, more fluid, and more personal.

One of the key highlights of HarmonyOS 6 is the debut of XiaoYi, Huawei’s upgraded personal assistant. Unlike earlier iterations, XiaoYi is built with a deeper contextual understanding and can autonomously carry out tasks for users. This makes the AI-driven experience more intuitive, bridging Huawei’s vision of a seamless, intelligent ecosystem across devices.

Devices Eligible for Public Beta

The public beta rollout for October 2025 covers an extensive range of Huawei devices, from flagship smartphones to tablets. The eligible list includes:

Huawei Mate 70 and Mate 60 series

Huawei Mate X6 and Mate X5 series

Huawei Pura 80, Pura 70, and Pura X series

Huawei Pocket 2 series

Huawei Nova 14, 13, 12, Nova Flip, and Nova Flip S

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025 & 2023), MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024), and MatePad 11 Pro (2024)

Huawei confirmed that additional devices will receive the update in subsequent phases.

Closed Beta and Future Rollouts

The company has also announced that a closed beta version of HarmonyOS 6 will go live later this month. Eligible devices include the Huawei Mate XT, Mate XT Ultimate Design, MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025), MateBook Pro, Watch 5, Watch GT 5 series, FreeBuds 6, FreeBuds 7i, and FreeArc.

Between November and December 2025, the beta program will expand further to cover the Huawei Nova 14 Lite (Vitality Edition), Enjoy 70X, MatePad Mini, MatePad Air (2024 & 2025), MatePad 11.5S (2024 & 2025), Watch Fit 4 series, FreeBuds Pro 4, FreeClip 2, and FreeClip.

With this staggered rollout, Huawei is clearly doubling down on ecosystem integration — blending smartphones, wearables, and accessories under one cohesive software umbrella. HarmonyOS 6, it seems, isn’t just an update; it’s a statement of intent for Huawei’s post-Android ambitions.