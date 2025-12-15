Google’s New 'Expressive Calling' Feature Makes Urgent Calls Impossible To Ignore: How It Works

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyGoogle’s New 'Expressive Calling' Feature Makes Urgent Calls Impossible To Ignore: How It Works

Google is rolling out Expressive Calling in its Phone app, using visual alerts and strong vibrations to highlight urgent calls and even bypass Do Not Disturb when enabled.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google has started rolling out a new calling upgrade inside its Phone app, aimed at making important calls harder to miss. The new feature is called Expressive Calling and is currently reaching some users who are part of the Phone by Google beta programme. This update focuses only on calls and uses visual alerts and vibrations to show urgency. It is especially useful when someone really needs to reach you and doesn’t want their call to get ignored or lost among regular notifications. 

Here is a simple breakdown of how Google’s new calling feature works and who can use it right now.

Google ‘Expressive Calling’ Feature Rolls Out To Phone 

The Google Expressive Calling feature is now visible for some users using the beta version of the Phone by Google app. The feature can be found by opening Phone Settings, tapping on General, and scrolling down to Expressive Calling. Once available, the main toggle is already turned on by default.

This feature enhances incoming calls with stronger visual signals and vibration effects. The idea is simple: urgent calls should feel urgent. 

There is also an optional setting that allows these urgent calls to break through Do Not Disturb mode, which can help in time-sensitive situations.

As of now, Expressive Calling only seems to work when both the caller and the receiver are using the Phone by Google beta app. 

How Google Urgent Calls Works

When both users are eligible, the caller sees a prompt during the call asking if they want to mark it as urgent. If they choose yes, the call is sent as an urgent call.

On the receiver’s phone, the incoming call screen clearly displays a message saying “It’s urgent!” along with an animated siren emoji. The call also comes with stronger vibration and visual effects, making it stand out from normal calls.

If the urgent call is missed, it does not disappear quietly. Instead, it is marked as urgent in the call history, making it easier to identify and return important missed calls later.

This new calling feature is still in early testing and limited to beta users, but it shows Google’s focus on improving real-world communication, not just adding smart features.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Embed widget