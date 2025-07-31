Google Pixel 10 Leaks: Prices Of New Models May Remain Unchanged... Unless You Like Storage

Google's upcoming Pixel 10 series won’t burn a bigger hole in your pocket this year, at least not at first glance. As reported by Android Headlines, the base models across the range are holding on to their 2024 prices in the US, with the Pixel 10 starting at $799 (roughly Rs 70,000) and the Pixel 10 Pro at $999 (roughly Rs 87,000). But there’s a quiet change that might affect what you pay: Google is scrapping the 128GB variant of the Pixel 10 Pro XL entirely. This makes the 256GB the new entry-level model, effectively nudging up the starting cost without changing the tag.

In Canada, prices continue to follow the usual upward curve. The 128GB Pixel 10 is pegged at CAD 1,099, while its 256GB counterpart comes in at CAD 1,229. For US buyers, the higher-tier Pixel 10 with 256GB of storage is priced at $899.

Familiar Perks With Every Purchase

As seen with last year’s Pixel 9 lineup, Google is bundling in a few extras for early adopters. Buyers of the standard Pixel 10 will get a six-month subscription to Google AI Pro, half a year of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium.

The Pixel 10 Pro and other higher-end models will extend the AI Pro subscription to a full year, offering access to Gemini Advanced features and 2TB of cloud storage via Google One. These bundles are meant to sweeten the deal without impacting the sticker price.

Pro Models Hold Steady, But XL Variant Starts Higher

The Pixel 10 Pro holds its base price at $999 in the US for the 128GB version. Canadian pricing starts at CAD 1,349. From there, things escalate with storage. The 256GB model is $1,099 (CAD 1,479), the 512GB version comes in at $1,219 (CAD 1,649), and the top-tier 1TB variant costs $1,449 (CAD 1,949).

As for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, although it now begins at $1,199, Google emphasises that this isn’t technically a price bump. “It’s the same price as the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL,” the company explains. In Canada, the same model starts at CAD 1,629. The 512GB version is tagged at $1,319 in the US (CAD 1,799), while the 1TB XL tops out at $1,549 (CAD 2,099).

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Keeps Its Premium Price

Despite previous whispers about possible price adjustments, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold remains unchanged this year. It starts at $1,799 in the US and CAD 2,399 in Canada for the 256GB configuration. Those wanting more storage can opt for the 512GB version at $1,919 (CAD 2,569) or go all out with the 1TB model priced at $2,149 (CAD 2,869).

So while Google may be keeping the numbers on the spec sheets familiar, the lineup strategy seems more focused on nudging users toward higher storage, and, in turn, higher spend, without flashing a bold “price hike” label.