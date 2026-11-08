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PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Security Forces In Bastar, Says Naxalism Is Declining
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bastar in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Diwali, where he is celebrating the festival with security personnel. Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said areas that once witnessed Naxal attacks are now returning to normalcy, highlighting the changing security situation in the region.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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