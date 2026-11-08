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English NewsNewsPM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Security Forces In Bastar, Says Naxalism Is Declining

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Security Forces In Bastar, Says Naxalism Is Declining

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bastar in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Diwali, where he is celebrating the festival with security personnel. Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said areas that once witnessed Naxal attacks are now returning to normalcy, highlighting the changing security situation in the region.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
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