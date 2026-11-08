Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marked Diwali 2026 with a special celebration at home, making the festival even more memorable as they spent it with their baby son, Vihaan. The couple gave fans a glimpse of their family moment through a joint Instagram post, describing it as their “brightest Diwali yet”. Their festive update also carried a warm message for their followers, with the caption featuring the names of all three family members. While the actors kept the celebration private, their simple post offered a rare glimpse into their life as new parents during the festival.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Diwali Post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared their Diwali wishes through a joint post on Instagram. The caption read, “Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan ॐ”, followed by a message wishing everyone love and light. The couple also described the occasion as their “brightest Diwali yet”, making the family celebration particularly special. Their post centred on their new family of three, with their son Vihaan joining them for the festival at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The photograph accompanying the post shows the family dressed in traditional festive outfits. The toddler is wearing a yellow embroidered waistcoat over a cream kurta-pyjama, while the adults are seen in yellow and cream ensembles. The little one is smiling and waving at the camera as the family poses together at home. The warm family picture complements the couple's caption, in which they described this year's celebration as their “brightest Diwali yet”.

The actors chose to keep the celebrations low-key, sharing a personal update rather than offering a detailed look at their festivities. The post gave fans a glimpse of how they marked their first Diwali with their son.

Katrina And Vicky Embrace Parenthood

Katrina and Vicky's Diwali update comes as fans continue to follow their journey as parents. The couple has generally kept their personal life away from the spotlight, making the mention of their son in the festive post a special moment for followers.

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Their latest update was also a chance to share their Diwali wishes with fans while celebrating the occasion with their little one. For Katrina and Vicky, Diwali 2026 was a family occasion made more memorable by the presence of their son, Vihaan.

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