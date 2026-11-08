ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKatrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Diwali With Baby Son Vihaan, Call It Their Brightest Yet

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Diwali With Baby Son Vihaan, Call It Their Brightest Yet

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Diwali 2026 with son Vihaan, sharing a heartwarming family picture on Instagram and calling it their “brightest Diwali yet”.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Couple marked Diwali 2026 with baby son Vihaan.
  • They shared a family photo, calling it
  • Post offered rare glimpse into their private family celebration.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marked Diwali 2026 with a special celebration at home, making the festival even more memorable as they spent it with their baby son, Vihaan. The couple gave fans a glimpse of their family moment through a joint Instagram post, describing it as their “brightest Diwali yet”. Their festive update also carried a warm message for their followers, with the caption featuring the names of all three family members. While the actors kept the celebration private, their simple post offered a rare glimpse into their life as new parents during the festival.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Diwali Post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared their Diwali wishes through a joint post on Instagram. The caption read, “Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan ॐ”, followed by a message wishing everyone love and light. The couple also described the occasion as their “brightest Diwali yet”, making the family celebration particularly special. Their post centred on their new family of three, with their son Vihaan joining them for the festival at home.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The photograph accompanying the post shows the family dressed in traditional festive outfits. The toddler is wearing a yellow embroidered waistcoat over a cream kurta-pyjama, while the adults are seen in yellow and cream ensembles. The little one is smiling and waving at the camera as the family poses together at home. The warm family picture complements the couple's caption, in which they described this year's celebration as their “brightest Diwali yet”.

The actors chose to keep the celebrations low-key, sharing a personal update rather than offering a detailed look at their festivities. The post gave fans a glimpse of how they marked their first Diwali with their son.

Katrina And Vicky Embrace Parenthood

Katrina and Vicky's Diwali update comes as fans continue to follow their journey as parents. The couple has generally kept their personal life away from the spotlight, making the mention of their son in the festive post a special moment for followers.

ALSO READ | AI-Generated Audio Used To Threaten Ayushmann Khurrana; Accused Vaibhav Mishra Arrested

Their latest update was also a chance to share their Diwali wishes with fans while celebrating the occasion with their little one. For Katrina and Vicky, Diwali 2026 was a family occasion made more memorable by the presence of their son, Vihaan.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth Greets Hundreds Of Fans Outside Chennai Home On Diwali: WATCH

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Diwali 2026 with?

They celebrated Diwali 2026 at home with their baby son, Vihaan. They shared this special family moment with fans through an Instagram post.

What made this Diwali particularly memorable for the couple?

This Diwali was their first celebration with their son, Vihaan. They described it as their “brightest Diwali yet,” making the family occasion extra special.

How did Katrina and Vicky share their Diwali wishes with fans?

They shared a joint Instagram post featuring a family photo and a warm message. The caption included their names and Vihaan's, wishing everyone love and light.

What outfits did the family wear for the Diwali celebration?

Their son, Vihaan, wore a yellow embroidered waistcoat over a cream kurta-pyjama. Katrina and Vicky were also dressed in traditional yellow and cream ensembles.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 08 Nov 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Instagram Katrina Kaif Diwali 2026 Vihaan Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Diwali Katrina Vicky Diwali Photos Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
AI-Generated Audio Used To Threaten Ayushmann Khurrana; Accused Vaibhav Mishra Arrested
AI-Generated Audio Used To Threaten Ayushmann Khurrana; Accused Vaibhav Mishra Arrested
Celebrities
Rajinikanth Greets Hundreds Of Fans Outside Chennai Home On Diwali: WATCH
Rajinikanth Greets Hundreds Of Fans Outside Chennai Home On Diwali: WATCH
Celebrities
Dolly Parton's Estate Drops Lawsuit Against Nephew Bryan Seaver After Legal Dispute
Dolly Parton's Estate Drops Lawsuit Against Nephew Bryan Seaver After Legal Dispute
Celebrities
Esha Deol Reunites With Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani At Diwali Party, Poses Together
Esha Deol Reunites With Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani At Diwali Party, Poses Together
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget