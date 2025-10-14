Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyFrom Zero To Influence: How To Start & Grow As An Influencer

From Zero To Influence: How To Start & Grow As An Influencer

Influence isn’t about followers. It’s about authenticity, consistency, and impact. Be real, connect with people, and keep showing up; that’s how you go from zero to influence.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

By Neha Kulwal

In the modern digital-first world, influence is not limited to celebrities and the established figures in an industry. Being an influencer isn't just about trying to gain followers. It’s about having influence. If your audience feels inspired, informed, or connected because of your content in any way, you already have influence. To "go from zero to influence" is simply being yourself, connecting with people, and providing value on a consistent basis.

But how does one go from zero to influencer? Having worked with thousands of creators, I think influence is not about the numbers. It is about authenticity, consistency, and impact. Here are a few steps to becoming and growing as an influencer:

Identify Your Niche  

Everything stems from confidence. You have to ask yourself: What’s my passion? What can I give back? Whether it's fashion, fitness, travel, money, or kids, identifying your niche assures you that you will develop a community of people interested in what your content offers. Your niche is a foundation.

Opt for Authenticity instead of Perfection   

Today, audiences may care more about being real rather than perfect. Show the audience what you know about your experiences, your authentic life, and the struggles of learning.

When audiences can see more than your human, they can acknowledge you as a person and connect with reliability!

Be Consistent, Not Random

Being consistent outweighs going viral. Influencers who find success have committed to showing up regularly, whether that's through short-form videos, reels, blogs, or podcasts. The digital landscape provides visibility based on consistency.

Think about your content pieces as building blocks; every item builds towards your brand identity.

Get Involved, Not Just Share

Influence is a two-way street. Engage with comments, ask questions, collaborate with other creators, and show gratitude and respect to your community. You become a community leader rather than simply a content producer by listening to your audience.

Utilise Platforms and Collaborations 

The platforms we have today are designed to help creators grow. Opportunities to grow and monetise exist everywhere you look, from Instagram and YouTube to newish platforms like Wishlink-style influencer commerce tools.

Working with brands or through affiliate networks can speed up growth when you align your existing audience with products they already love. 

Be Patient and Consistent 

Each influencer has a moment when they have zero followers (yes, everyone). It takes time. The difference between people who are successful and those who are not is persistence. You simply need to keep learning and iterating and know that the digital space is constantly changing, so you should be too. Everything takes time.

Being an influencer is not simply about gaining followers. Being an influencer is about having influence. If your audience feels inspired, educated, or connected to your content in some way, you are influencing. To get from "zero to influence" is simply about being yourself, connecting with people, and delivering value consistently.

We have witnessed creators develop into leaders when they remain authentic to their voice. If you are just getting started, keep in mind that your influence starts when you decide to share your story.

(The author is the Managing Director of Mitgo India & APAC) 

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Election 2025
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget