From Zero To Influence: How To Start & Grow As An Influencer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Neha Kulwal

In the modern digital-first world, influence is not limited to celebrities and the established figures in an industry. Being an influencer isn't just about trying to gain followers. It’s about having influence. If your audience feels inspired, informed, or connected because of your content in any way, you already have influence. To "go from zero to influence" is simply being yourself, connecting with people, and providing value on a consistent basis.

But how does one go from zero to influencer? Having worked with thousands of creators, I think influence is not about the numbers. It is about authenticity, consistency, and impact. Here are a few steps to becoming and growing as an influencer:

Identify Your Niche

Everything stems from confidence. You have to ask yourself: What’s my passion? What can I give back? Whether it's fashion, fitness, travel, money, or kids, identifying your niche assures you that you will develop a community of people interested in what your content offers. Your niche is a foundation.

Opt for Authenticity instead of Perfection

Today, audiences may care more about being real rather than perfect. Show the audience what you know about your experiences, your authentic life, and the struggles of learning.

When audiences can see more than your human, they can acknowledge you as a person and connect with reliability!

Be Consistent, Not Random

Being consistent outweighs going viral. Influencers who find success have committed to showing up regularly, whether that's through short-form videos, reels, blogs, or podcasts. The digital landscape provides visibility based on consistency.

Think about your content pieces as building blocks; every item builds towards your brand identity.

Get Involved, Not Just Share

Influence is a two-way street. Engage with comments, ask questions, collaborate with other creators, and show gratitude and respect to your community. You become a community leader rather than simply a content producer by listening to your audience.

Utilise Platforms and Collaborations

The platforms we have today are designed to help creators grow. Opportunities to grow and monetise exist everywhere you look, from Instagram and YouTube to newish platforms like Wishlink-style influencer commerce tools.

Working with brands or through affiliate networks can speed up growth when you align your existing audience with products they already love.

Be Patient and Consistent

Each influencer has a moment when they have zero followers (yes, everyone). It takes time. The difference between people who are successful and those who are not is persistence. You simply need to keep learning and iterating and know that the digital space is constantly changing, so you should be too. Everything takes time.

Being an influencer is not simply about gaining followers. Being an influencer is about having influence. If your audience feels inspired, educated, or connected to your content in some way, you are influencing. To get from "zero to influence" is simply about being yourself, connecting with people, and delivering value consistently.

We have witnessed creators develop into leaders when they remain authentic to their voice. If you are just getting started, keep in mind that your influence starts when you decide to share your story.

(The author is the Managing Director of Mitgo India & APAC)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.