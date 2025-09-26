From IT To AI: How Tech Professionals Can Future-Proof Their Careers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Yogita Tulsiani

The technology industry has always been defined by rapid change, but the current shift is unlike any seen before. Over the past three decades, Information Technology (IT) has been the backbone of digital transformation, powering networks, managing databases, building enterprise applications, and ensuring security. Today, however, a new force is reshaping the industry at an unprecedented pace: Artificial Intelligence (AI). For tech professionals, the transition from IT to AI is no longer optional. It is a necessity to stay relevant, competitive, and future-ready.

The Great Tech Shift

The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2030, 44% of workers’ core skills will change, largely due to AI and automation. Traditional IT roles, system administrators, manual testers, database managers, are increasingly being automated. At the same time, new-age careers in AI engineering, machine learning, data science, and AI governance are growing rapidly.

The numbers tell the story clearly:

The global AI market is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030.

83% of organisations worldwide are already investing in AI adoption.

Despite this, there is a talent shortage of nearly 4 million skilled AI professionals worldwide.

For IT professionals, this presents both a challenge and a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Why IT Professionals Have an Edge

The good news is that IT professionals are already well-positioned to make this shift. Their knowledge of programming languages like Python, Java, and R, their experience in managing databases, and their problem-solving skills form a strong foundation for AI roles.

A LinkedIn 2025 report found that 60% of professionals currently working in AI roles originally came from IT backgrounds. This highlights that the leap from IT to AI is not only possible but also a proven career pathway.

Building the Skills for Tomorrow

The journey from IT to AI requires intentional skill-building. Some of the most in-demand capabilities include:

Machine Learning & Deep Learning: Building predictive models and intelligent systems using tools such as TensorFlow and PyTorch.

Building predictive models and intelligent systems using tools such as TensorFlow and PyTorch. Data Science & Analytics: Analysing massive datasets to derive business insights, using platforms like Pandas, NumPy, Tableau, and Power BI.

Cloud & MLOps: Deploying AI models at scale with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, and ensuring they run smoothly in production.

AI Ethics & Governance: Understanding responsible AI practices, especially as 70% of consumers express concerns about AI bias.

Understanding responsible AI practices, especially as 70% of consumers express concerns about AI bias. Soft Skills: Critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability to solve complex, real-world challenges.

Making the Transition

For professionals considering the move, the first step is to upskill. Online platforms such as Coursera, edX, and Udacity offer specialised AI certifications. Participation in open-source AI projects or Kaggle competitions provides real-world experience. Building a strong professional network on GitHub, LinkedIn, or through AI-focused communities accelerates learning.

Importantly, companies themselves are driving this change. A Gartner survey revealed that 67% of IT organisations now sponsor AI training programs for their employees, signalling strong institutional support for professionals ready to embrace AI.

Future Belongs To AI-Savvy Professional

While AI will automate certain jobs, it is expected to create 97 million new roles globally by 2030. The IT professional who combines existing technical expertise with AI know-how will not just survive this wave of disruption, they will thrive in it.

The transition from IT to AI is not just about mastering new tools; it’s about adopting a new mindset. By embracing AI as a complement rather than a competitor, today’s IT professionals can secure their place as leaders of tomorrow’s digital-first economy.

(The author is the Director & Co-founder, iXceed Solutions)

