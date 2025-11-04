From Code To Qubits: How India Plans To Safeguard Its Digital Backbone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s goal to become a digital-first nation depends on the resilience of its digital infrastructure. As the country steps up its digital transformation efforts, its expanding data pool calls for security systems capable of averting potential threats. Once viewed as a far-off possibility, quantum technology is now central to ensuring that the country’s digital future remains both secure and sovereign.

Promise & Potential Of Quantum Technology

Quantum technology can redefine how India safeguards its digital ecosystem. Its ability to process data at an unprecedented speed and perform complex calculations beyond the reach of conventional systems can have far-reaching benefits for risk-prone sectors.

It helps protect digital assets via post-quantum cryptography (PQC), secure communication networks and improved data protection. Through PQC, it develops algorithms that can withstand attacks by a quantum computer to keep information assets secure. There are five different types of PQC techniques: lattice-based cryptography, code-based cryptography, multivariate polynomial cryptography, hash-based cryptography and isogeny-based cryptography. Each deploys different algorithms to counter quantum attacks.

By providing secure communication networks, such as quantum key distribution (QKD), it enables near-impenetrable channels for transmitting sensitive information. QKD allows the parties involved in the communication exchange to produce and share a key that helps encrypt and decrypt messages. The scope of quantum technology is unmatched when it comes to data protection. Quantum computing employs advanced cryptographic techniques to strengthen cybersecurity and reduce the risk of potential breaches.

Cryptography For Critical Infrastructure

As India’s critical infrastructure, spanning sectors such as finance, healthcare, defence, and energy, becomes more interconnected, ensuring its safety is crucial. In these high-risk sectors, security is needed against both current and future quantum threats. Hybrid cryptographic solutions are suitable in this context, as they defend against these risks and act as a multi-layered defence strategy. They combine classical and quantum-resistant encryption methods to offer a balanced approach to protection.

Implementing cryptographic key management can further enhance system resilience. It ensures that encryption remains effective even as computational capabilities evolve. Cryptographic key management systems (KMSs) act as the foundation of online data security. They handle the routing and delivery of keys that secure encrypted data transmissions.

Government Support

The National Quantum Mission (2023) plans to promote scientific and industrial R&D in quantum technology. After US, Austria, Finland, France, Canada and China, India will be the seventh country to have a dedicated quantum mission. Under this, the government is actively collaborating with start-ups to encourage innovation and boost the development of quantum technologies in India. It has set up four thematic hubs focusing on quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices to further substantiate the mission’s purpose.

As the technology advances, collaborating with global counterparts will be key to establishing uniform standards for quantum-resistant cryptography. With the help of shared research efforts, policy alignment and cross-border knowledge exchange, new security frameworks can be developed that are trusted worldwide.

The Quantum Entanglement Exchange Programme is a multinational initiative that connects students, researchers and professionals working in the field of quantum technologies by providing international exchange opportunities.

Building a secure quantum future

As India continues to invest in quantum technology, the journey ahead will require a balance between ambition and preparedness. While the opportunities for innovation are many, there are certain challenges that must be addressed to use its full potential.

Harvest now, decrypt later

One of the most immediate concerns is “harvest now, decrypt later” risks, where attackers collect encrypted data today with the intent of decrypting it in the future. To prepare for this risk, quantum-resistant encryption can be adopted to secure data well into the future.

Education and training

There is a limited understanding of quantum principles among cybersecurity professionals. Investing in training and development programmes focused on quantum cryptography and risk mitigation can help bridge this gap.

Global Standards & Regulations

The absence of universally accepted standards for quantum-resistant algorithms makes it difficult to ensure consistency and trust across global security systems. Establishing uniform standards for these algorithms can ensure widespread adoption and enhanced security.

Quantum technology gives India a head start in reimagining digital security. Turning that head start into lasting advantage will depend on its resolve to lead with both vision and action.

(The author is a Partner at Deloitte India)

