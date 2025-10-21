Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyElon Musk Trolls Amazon Saying 'X Still Works' Over AWS Outage: See What Happened

Elon Musk Trolls Amazon Saying 'X Still Works' Over AWS Outage: See What Happened

Elon Musk mocked Amazon after a massive AWS outage disrupted major apps like Snapchat, Canva, and Roblox, proudly claiming “X still works.”

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Soon after Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a massive global outage, Tesla CEO and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk mocked the company through a series of posts. He claimed X runs smoothly because it doesn’t depend on AWS or use any “advertising hooks.” Musk said, “The messages are fully encrypted with no strange AWS dependencies, so even if someone put a gun to my head, I couldn’t read your messages.”

He added that X supports file transfers and audio/video calls, making it a reliable platform during such internet crashes.

“X Still Works” As AWS Faces Outage

The post Musk reshared came from Mario Nawfal and read that while the web struggled, “X still works”, noting X had no AWS dependency and was up when other services fell. 

Separately, Musk reposted a report that quoted an Amazon executive saying AI drives a large part of their production code. 

Musk added the comment “You don’t say,” which came across as a sarcastic reply to the idea that AWS relies heavily on AI. 

In short: Nawfal praised X for uptime, and Musk used a separate news item to mock Amazon’s position.

Amazon Web Services Outage Disrupts Major Apps

The AWS outage affected thousands of users across the world. According to website tracker Downdetector, more than 15,000 users reported problems accessing popular apps. 

Platforms such as Snapchat, Canva, Roblox, Fortnite, and Duolingo were hit the hardest. Even Amazon’s own services, including Prime Video, Ring, and Amazon Music, went down temporarily.

Other affected platforms included Life360, MyFitnessPal, Clash Royale, Coinbase, Vodafone, PlayStation, Pokémon Go, and HMRC. 

The large-scale disruption highlighted how deeply connected the internet ecosystem is to AWS.

While Amazon is still working on stabilizing services, Musk’s comments once again stirred debate online, about dependency on cloud services and whether tech giants should rely on a single provider.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
World
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget