Elon Musk Trolls Amazon Saying 'X Still Works' Over AWS Outage: See What Happened

Soon after Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a massive global outage, Tesla CEO and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk mocked the company through a series of posts. He claimed X runs smoothly because it doesn’t depend on AWS or use any “advertising hooks.” Musk said, “The messages are fully encrypted with no strange AWS dependencies, so even if someone put a gun to my head, I couldn’t read your messages.”

He added that X supports file transfers and audio/video calls, making it a reliable platform during such internet crashes.

“X Still Works” As AWS Faces Outage

The post Musk reshared came from Mario Nawfal and read that while the web struggled, “X still works”, noting X had no AWS dependency and was up when other services fell.

ELON FLEXES AS INTERNET MELTS: “𝕏 STILL WORKS”



As AWS choked and apps across the web faceplanted, one platform kept breathing: 𝕏.



𝕏 stayed online while giants like Snapchat, Roblox, and Canva collapsed.



— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 20, 2025

Separately, Musk reposted a report that quoted an Amazon executive saying AI drives a large part of their production code.

Musk added the comment “You don’t say,” which came across as a sarcastic reply to the idea that AWS relies heavily on AI.

In short: Nawfal praised X for uptime, and Musk used a separate news item to mock Amazon’s position.

Amazon Web Services Outage Disrupts Major Apps

The AWS outage affected thousands of users across the world. According to website tracker Downdetector, more than 15,000 users reported problems accessing popular apps.

Platforms such as Snapchat, Canva, Roblox, Fortnite, and Duolingo were hit the hardest. Even Amazon’s own services, including Prime Video, Ring, and Amazon Music, went down temporarily.

Other affected platforms included Life360, MyFitnessPal, Clash Royale, Coinbase, Vodafone, PlayStation, Pokémon Go, and HMRC.

The large-scale disruption highlighted how deeply connected the internet ecosystem is to AWS.

While Amazon is still working on stabilizing services, Musk’s comments once again stirred debate online, about dependency on cloud services and whether tech giants should rely on a single provider.