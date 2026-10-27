Apple To Replace iPhone Duo Units With Faulty Screens; iFixit Points To Possible Hinge Flaw

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple acknowledges inner display issues in new iPhone Duo.

iFixit investigation suggests hinge mechanism causes screen damage.

iPhone Duo receives 5/10 repairability score from iFixit.

Apple offers replacements for affected units, cause still investigated.

Apple has said it will replace a small number of its newly launched iPhone Duo handsets affected by inner display problems, while an investigation by repair specialist iFixit has pointed to a possible issue with the device’s hinge mechanism. As reported by the BBC, the development comes days after Apple began shipping its first foldable smartphone. Images circulating online showed cracks and bright lines appearing on the inner display, particularly around the central hinge where the device folds.

In a statement, Apple acknowledged the issue affecting a small number of iPhone Duo units and advised customers experiencing display problems to contact AppleCare for a replacement. The company has not disclosed the precise cause of the failures.

READ MORE: Apple's First Foldable, iPhone Duo, Already Breaking? Buyers Report Cracked Screens, Stiff Hinges

iFixit identifies possible cause of screen cracks

A teardown investigation by iFixit has offered a possible explanation for the reported screen damage. The repair specialist used teardown footage, Apple's patents and CT scans to create a three-dimensional simulation of the iPhone Duo's hinge mechanism.

According to its analysis, several reported cases of display damage appear to cluster near the point where the display cable passes close to the central hinge support. One possibility is that a central support bar fails to retract fully as the phone folds, potentially creating a concentrated pressure point beneath the delicate inner display. Other components, including the curved rails that guide the hinge's movement, could also contribute to stress in the affected area.

However, iFixit's findings do not conclusively establish what is causing the screen failures. Apple has not publicly confirmed the suspected hinge-related explanation.

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iPhone Duo receives 5 out of 10 repairability score

Despite the concerns over its display, the iPhone Duo received a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10 from iFixit. The specialist described it as the most repairable foldable smartphone it had tested so far.

The assessment reflects some repair-friendly design choices, including aspects of the device's battery removal process and access to certain components. However, the inner display and hinge assembly remain significant challenges for repairs.

The early reports of screen damage raise questions about the durability of Apple's first foldable handset. It remains unclear whether the problem is linked to a manufacturing defect, the hinge's design or another factor, and how widely the issue affects devices already sold.