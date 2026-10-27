Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Microsoft launched voluntary exit for staff across four countries.

Offer includes salary, health, and career transition support.

Program helps staff and business units adjust workforces.

Microsoft has opened a voluntary exit window for eligible employees across four countries, including India, as the technology company offers staff financial assistance and career transition support to leave the organisation.

The programme will cover employees at internal job grade level 70 and below in participating teams in India, the US, the UK and Canada. In India, eligible employees are understood to have until December 1 to decide whether to accept the offer.

Microsoft has around 23,000 employees in India, but the company has not specified how many of them qualify for the scheme. Globally, around 60,000 employees are eligible.

Microsoft Exit Offer: What Employees Can Expect

The package is understood to include one month's base salary for every completed year of service, along with health insurance and career transition services. The precise terms of the offer will be communicated directly to eligible employees through emails, according to the company.

In a blog post, Amy Coleman, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, described the Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) as a time-bound initiative for employees considering opportunities beyond the company.

Coleman said the programme would give eligible staff another option to make a career move with support, while enabling participating business units to adjust their workforce as their requirements change.

She also noted that the initiative was new for Microsoft and that the company would learn from its implementation.

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Scheme Will Not Cover All Microsoft Teams

The voluntary exit programme will not be applied across Microsoft's entire workforce. Participation will depend on the priorities of individual businesses, customer commitments and workforce needs, Coleman said.

The company has also indicated that employees will continue to have opportunities to build new skills and explore internal roles where suitable.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach for every team or every employee,” Coleman said, highlighting the need to balance changing business requirements with employees' opportunities to develop and contribute within the organisation.

Microsoft Commits $20.5 Billion To India Through 2029

Alongside the announcement, Microsoft reiterated its investment plans for India, with a focus on cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence and workforce development.

A company spokesperson said Microsoft had committed $20.5 billion between 2025 and 2029 towards cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and operations in the country.

The spokesperson also said the company remained on track to fulfil its commitment to equip 20 million people in India with AI skills by 2030.

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