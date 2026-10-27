India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMicrosoft Rolls Out Voluntary Exit Scheme For Employees In India, US, UK And Canada

Microsoft Rolls Out Voluntary Exit Scheme For Employees In India, US, UK And Canada

The programme will cover employees at internal job grade level 70 and below in participating teams in India, the US, the UK and Canada.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Microsoft launched voluntary exit for staff across four countries.
  • Offer includes salary, health, and career transition support.
  • Program helps staff and business units adjust workforces.

Microsoft has opened a voluntary exit window for eligible employees across four countries, including India, as the technology company offers staff financial assistance and career transition support to leave the organisation.

The programme will cover employees at internal job grade level 70 and below in participating teams in India, the US, the UK and Canada. In India, eligible employees are understood to have until December 1 to decide whether to accept the offer.

Microsoft has around 23,000 employees in India, but the company has not specified how many of them qualify for the scheme. Globally, around 60,000 employees are eligible.

Microsoft Exit Offer: What Employees Can Expect

The package is understood to include one month's base salary for every completed year of service, along with health insurance and career transition services. The precise terms of the offer will be communicated directly to eligible employees through emails, according to the company.

In a blog post, Amy Coleman, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, described the Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) as a time-bound initiative for employees considering opportunities beyond the company.

Coleman said the programme would give eligible staff another option to make a career move with support, while enabling participating business units to adjust their workforce as their requirements change.

She also noted that the initiative was new for Microsoft and that the company would learn from its implementation.

Also Read : Noel Tata Questions Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment, Flags Reported TVS Motor Business Links

Scheme Will Not Cover All Microsoft Teams

The voluntary exit programme will not be applied across Microsoft's entire workforce. Participation will depend on the priorities of individual businesses, customer commitments and workforce needs, Coleman said.

The company has also indicated that employees will continue to have opportunities to build new skills and explore internal roles where suitable.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach for every team or every employee,” Coleman said, highlighting the need to balance changing business requirements with employees' opportunities to develop and contribute within the organisation.

Microsoft Commits $20.5 Billion To India Through 2029

Alongside the announcement, Microsoft reiterated its investment plans for India, with a focus on cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence and workforce development.

A company spokesperson said Microsoft had committed $20.5 billion between 2025 and 2029 towards cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and operations in the country.

The spokesperson also said the company remained on track to fulfil its commitment to equip 20 million people in India with AI skills by 2030.

Also Read : Share Markets On Edge, Benchmarks In Red: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Under 22,700

Input By : PTI

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Microsoft Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO)?

The VEO is a time-bound initiative for eligible employees considering opportunities outside the company. It provides financial assistance and career transition support to facilitate their move.

Which employees are eligible for Microsoft's voluntary exit program?

The program is for employees at internal job grade level 70 and below in participating teams across India, the US, the UK, and Canada. Globally, approximately 60,000 employees qualify.

What benefits are included in Microsoft's voluntary exit package?

The package typically includes one month's base salary for each completed year of service, health insurance, and career transition services. Eligible employees will receive precise terms directly via email.

Is the voluntary exit program available to all Microsoft employees?

No, the program is not applied across Microsoft's entire workforce. Participation depends on individual business priorities, customer commitments, and specific workforce needs.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Microsoft Microsoft Voluntary Exit Microsoft Voluntary Exit Scheme Microsoft Voluntary Exit Programme Microsoft India Employees Microsoft Exit Package Microsoft Severance Package
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
BMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan
We Drive Ranveer Singh's New BMW i7: Price, Range, Features, And More
Business
Share Markets On Edge, Benchmarks In Red: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Under 22,700
Share Markets On Edge, Benchmarks In Red: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Under 22,700
Business
Noel Tata Questions Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment, Flags Reported TVS Motor Business Links
Tata Sons Row: The Questions Noel Tata Has Raised Over Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment
Business
Hyundai Bayon CNG To Launch In January 2027: What To Expect
Hyundai Bayon CNG To Launch In January 2027: What To Expect
Advertisement

Videos

UP MLC Election: Akhilesh's PDA Faces Crucial Test Before 2027 Polls, BJP Eyes Victory in UP Battle
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ने PM MODI के पिता पर जो कहा उस विवाद की असल वजह ये शख्स है? INSIDE STORY!
PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget