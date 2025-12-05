Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cristiano Ronaldo Invests In Perplexity AI & Launches 'Ronaldo Hub' For Fans Worldwide

Cristiano Ronaldo has invested in Perplexity AI and launched the interactive “Ronaldo hub,” giving fans exclusive photos, Q&As and highlights, marking a major global expansion move for Perplexity.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Cristiano Ronaldo has invested in Perplexity AI and also signed a global sponsorship deal with the San Francisco-based company. Both Perplexity and Ronaldo announced this on Thursday. As a part of the deal, Ronaldo launched a new interactive experience on Perplexity’s search engine called the “Ronaldo hub.” 

This hub lets fans see rare photos, special Q&A about his career and an interactive field that highlights his best goals. Perplexity did not share how much Ronaldo invested but called the partnership a big moment for the company.

Cristiano Ronaldo Perplexity AI Partnership

The Ronaldo hub is designed as a special place for fans. It includes old memories, detailed questions and answers about Ronaldo’s career, and a fun way to relive some of his biggest football moments. 

Perplexity also released short promotional films where fans use the hub and explore Ronaldo’s journey. The company said the partnership will use Ronaldo’s huge online audience to increase interest in areas like Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

Ronaldo shared the news on his social media and said he is proud to invest in Perplexity. He added that curiosity and asking questions are important for success. 

Perplexity’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, also praised Ronaldo in his post, saying Ronaldo’s focus and hard work match the company’s goal of making Perplexity the best AI for asking questions.

Perplexity AI Global Strategy With Cristiano Ronaldo

The partnership shows that Perplexity wants to grow internationally by teaming up with very popular personalities. The company also wants more people around the world to start using its AI search and assistant products. 

For Ronaldo, this investment is a move into a fast-growing tech space, different from his earlier investments in hotels, fitness and businesses in Portugal.

By joining hands with Ronaldo, Perplexity gets a brand ambassador with massive global influence. This can help the company increase subscriptions, product usage and overall global visibility. 

Perplexity has already been adding new features for both regular users and businesses. The company said the Ronaldo hub may also be used later for selling exclusive merchandise and releasing curated content for fans.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
