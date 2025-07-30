Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Max Leak: New Orange Colourway, Camera Overhaul, Here's How The New Phone May Look

A new leak suggests that iPhone 17 Pro Max may launch in an orange finish, featuring a redesigned camera module and major internal upgrades.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:35 PM (IST)

iPhone 17 Pro Max Leak: A fresh leak has unveiled what appears to be an early look at the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, this time in an eye-catching orange finish. Reported by TechEBlog, allegedly a spy shot, suggests Apple may be preparing its most visually striking Pro Max model to date. The image also hints at significant design changes, including a horizontal camera module and possible internal upgrades.

While Apple has not confirmed any details, the leak has sparked intense speculation just weeks ahead of the expected launch event in September.

Price and Performance Hints from the Leaks

The standout feature in the leaked image is the bright orange hue, described by some as “papaya” or “fluorescent copper”. Industry experts believe this new finish may be enabled by a shift from titanium to an aluminium frame, making brighter colours feasible. The same report speculates that this orange model could be part of a broader colour refresh coming to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max lines, alongside options like black, grey, white and dark blue.

Alongside the colour shift, leaked specifications suggest significant hardware upgrades. The phone is expected to include a horizontal camera bar, which spans the entire rear and houses a 48MP telephoto lens, an improved ultra-wide sensor and a 24MP front camera.

Reports also mention 12GB RAM, vapour chamber cooling for thermal management, and an overall thinner profile thanks to the aluminium build. All of these upgrades signal a focus on enhanced performance and efficiency.

iPhone 17 Launch Timeline, Model Variants

According to sources cited by the report, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series during its September event this year, likely in the second week. The lineup is rumoured to include four models: the base iPhone 17, an ultra-thin 17 Air, the Pro, and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max.

While the orange variant is drawing attention, Apple is also expected to release more conservative colour options for traditional users.

If the leak is accurate, the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max marks a significant design departure for Apple, combining bold aesthetics with cutting-edge hardware. As anticipation builds ahead of the September launch, many are eager to see whether this eye-catching colour and camera redesign make it to the final version.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
