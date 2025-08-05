Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Leaks: Price Hike Expected, But A Splash Of Colour Could Soften The Blow

iPhone 17 Leaks: Price Hike Expected, But A Splash Of Colour Could Soften The Blow

Apple could be compensating with a wide palette of colours for its 2025 iPhone lineup.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 03:26 PM (IST)

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 lineup may come with a slightly heavier price tag than its predecessor, if fresh leaks are anything to go by. The next-gen smartphones could see a $50 increase across most models, largely due to ongoing tariff pressures and fluctuating currency dynamics.

Tipster @Jukanlosreve claims that Apple’s pricing adjustments are shaped by “the weak dollar effect” and tariff-related costs. However, thanks to Apple's behind-the-scenes negotiations for cheaper components, the final impact on customers has reportedly been softened, though not entirely avoided.

The projected prices suggest the standard iPhone 17 may start at around $850 (roughly £850 or AU$1,475), while the Pro and Pro Max variants could begin at $1,050 and $1,250, respectively. A new addition to the lineup, the iPhone 17 Air, is expected to land near the $899 mark, mirroring the iPhone 16 Plus’s bracket, but possibly with that same $50 bump.

Backing this pricing trend is Jefferies analyst Edison Lee, whose recent note, shared by @DeItaone, suggested that all iPhone 17 models, except the base variant, will likely see this increase.

New Colour Options Leaked

While a price increase might disappoint fans, Apple could be compensating with a wide palette of colours for its 2025 iPhone lineup. Leaker Majin Bu recently shared images showcasing what may be the full spectrum of iPhone 17 hues, and it's more than just your usual grayscale.

If these leaks hold true, the standard iPhone 17 could arrive in black, white, pink, blue, and green. The Air model might feature black, white, blue, and a pale yellow. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max versions could come in black, white, blue, grey, and brown.

Interestingly, some of these colours don’t match earlier leaks exactly, the green and grey weren’t previously spotted, and a now-brown option once appeared more orange. So, while the variety is promising, nothing is certain until Apple makes it official.

iPhone 17 Launch Just Weeks Away

Excitement is building as Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in early September, keeping in line with its usual release calendar. That means we’re likely less than a month away from full confirmation on pricing, features, and those eye-catching colours.

Until then, leaks like these offer a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come, and a reason to start budgeting a little extra for that upgrade.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 05 Aug 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Cities
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget