iPhone 17 Leaks: Price Hike Expected, But A Splash Of Colour Could Soften The Blow

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 lineup may come with a slightly heavier price tag than its predecessor, if fresh leaks are anything to go by. The next-gen smartphones could see a $50 increase across most models, largely due to ongoing tariff pressures and fluctuating currency dynamics.

Tipster @Jukanlosreve claims that Apple’s pricing adjustments are shaped by “the weak dollar effect” and tariff-related costs. However, thanks to Apple's behind-the-scenes negotiations for cheaper components, the final impact on customers has reportedly been softened, though not entirely avoided.

A Brief Note on iPhone 17 Series Price Increase



A few days ago, Jefferies analysts revealed in their note that the iPhone 17 series could see a $50 price increase.



Additionally, WSJ reported last May that Apple was considering raising prices for the iPhone 17 series.



Apple's… — Jukan (@Jukanlosreve) August 4, 2025

The projected prices suggest the standard iPhone 17 may start at around $850 (roughly £850 or AU$1,475), while the Pro and Pro Max variants could begin at $1,050 and $1,250, respectively. A new addition to the lineup, the iPhone 17 Air, is expected to land near the $899 mark, mirroring the iPhone 16 Plus’s bracket, but possibly with that same $50 bump.

Backing this pricing trend is Jefferies analyst Edison Lee, whose recent note, shared by @DeItaone, suggested that all iPhone 17 models, except the base variant, will likely see this increase.

New Colour Options Leaked

While a price increase might disappoint fans, Apple could be compensating with a wide palette of colours for its 2025 iPhone lineup. Leaker Majin Bu recently shared images showcasing what may be the full spectrum of iPhone 17 hues, and it's more than just your usual grayscale.

Which model and color will you choose this year? pic.twitter.com/AtDFutgSX0 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 3, 2025

If these leaks hold true, the standard iPhone 17 could arrive in black, white, pink, blue, and green. The Air model might feature black, white, blue, and a pale yellow. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max versions could come in black, white, blue, grey, and brown.

Interestingly, some of these colours don’t match earlier leaks exactly, the green and grey weren’t previously spotted, and a now-brown option once appeared more orange. So, while the variety is promising, nothing is certain until Apple makes it official.

iPhone 17 Launch Just Weeks Away

Excitement is building as Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in early September, keeping in line with its usual release calendar. That means we’re likely less than a month away from full confirmation on pricing, features, and those eye-catching colours.

Until then, leaks like these offer a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come, and a reason to start budgeting a little extra for that upgrade.