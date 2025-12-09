Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGadgets Review | Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air: RGB, Specs, & A Price Tag That Feels Illegal

Gadgets Review | Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air: RGB, Specs, & A Price Tag That Feels Illegal

Rs 679 for a gaming mouse? Either EvoFox Phantom Air is a hidden gem… or it’s the tech equivalent of those “AirPods Pro” you find at street stalls next to pirated PS2 games. Let's find out.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air Review: Gaming mice today act like mini spaceships. RGB exhaust pipes, names that sound like MCU heroes, and features most humans will never fully use. So when Amkette dropped the EvoFox Phantom Air with a spec sheet that reads like it’s trying to impress NASA (1000Hz polling, 12800 DPI, Huano switches, honeycomb RGB lighting, macros, music-sync lighting), all for the price of one pizza, my curiosity was legally obligated to wake up.

Joining me on this review is our resident hype train, GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, who believes specs are emotions and RGB is a personality trait. Gennie worships specs. I bring in a reality check, having used the device for a considerable period of time. Let the tech tug-of-war begin.

Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air Review: Quick Pointers

Gadgets Review | Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air: RGB, Specs, & A Price Tag That Feels Illegal

What Works:

  • Lightweight at just 54g
  • Fully programmable with macros and profile memory
  • Surprisingly good Huano switches rated for 10 million clicks
  • Rs 679. I repeat, Rs 679.

What Doesn’t:

  • Braided cable is not bendy at times, good for desktops, not for laptops
  • Software feels like a Windows XP nostalgia trip
  • Honeycomb design = Gamers with dust anxiety, stay away

Big Specs, Bigger Attitude

✨ GennieGPT: 12800 DPI!! WOW. That’s like… supersonic accuracy. You can move a single pixel from across the room. And 1000Hz polling rate! That’s eSports-level responsiveness! For pros! For champions! For GAMERS.

Shayak: Yes, 12800 DPI sounds huge, but unless you're trying to play Valorant from across the living room while riding a bicycle, you'll probably sit comfortably at 1600–2400 DPI. But credit where due: the sensor holds steady. Flick shots don’t jitter, and tracking is consistent, which, at this price, is black magic.

✨ GennieGPT: OMG 54 grams!! That’s lighter than a packet of ketchup! Faster aim! More kills! Zero gravity gaming!

Shayak: Honestly? You’re not wrong this time.

The 54g weight gives this mouse that effortless glide that competitive players love. It does feel a little fragile at first because… physics. You will need some getting used to, but after a week, it holds up like a champ.

The honeycomb RGB shell looks cool, too. Personally, I'm a little finicky when it comes to white tech and must clean them like there's no tomorrow. But, if you wish to rough-and-tumble the Phantom Air, pretty sure this little thing can take it.

Clicks, Switches, Software & The Cable Situation

✨ GennieGPT: Huano switches with 10 MILLION clicks!! That means you can rage-click your way through every defeat — and still have clicks left for victory!

Shayak: Poetic. Wrong, but poetic.

The Huano switches are actually crisp and tactile with a satisfying click. They’re closer to Logitech than the cheap mushy switches we usually see at this price.

The 1.5m braided cable is decent, not Hyperglide levels of smooth, but not a stiff spaghetti wire either. Could be softer, as I did face some trouble trying to snake through my utterly cluttered home desktop. I do wish the cables were slightly more bendy at the ends, but I'm nitpicking here.

✨ GennieGPT: Custom macros! Polling control! DPI control! RGB music sync mode! This is basically Iron Man tech!

Shayak: The software is functional, but it feels like someone coded it while listening to nu metal on a Windows XP desktop. But hey, it works! You can adjust DPI, change polling rate, create macros, change lighting modes, sync RGB to music (because… gamers). 

You also get onboard memory, so once configured, it remembers settings across devices. No drama.

Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air Review: Final Verdict

Gadgets Review | Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air: RGB, Specs, & A Price Tag That Feels Illegal

The EvoFox Phantom Air doesn’t overpromise, but it certainly overperforms.

No gimmicks. No esports marketing cringe. Just a lightweight mouse with responsive switches, solid tracking, customisation, and RGB flair.

For Rs 679, it offers absurd value-for-money.

Is it flawless? No. Is it fun, reliable, and shockingly competent? Absolutely.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Gadgets Review TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
India
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
Advertisement

Videos

UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
SIR Debate: Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh Demands Deep Electoral Reforms in Parliament
Mirzapur Shock: Girl Attacked With Blade After Opposing Religious Conversion, Tension in Area
Breaking: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued Along Coastal Regions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget