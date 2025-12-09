Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air Review: Gaming mice today act like mini spaceships. RGB exhaust pipes, names that sound like MCU heroes, and features most humans will never fully use. So when Amkette dropped the EvoFox Phantom Air with a spec sheet that reads like it’s trying to impress NASA (1000Hz polling, 12800 DPI, Huano switches, honeycomb RGB lighting, macros, music-sync lighting), all for the price of one pizza, my curiosity was legally obligated to wake up.

Joining me on this review is our resident hype train, GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, who believes specs are emotions and RGB is a personality trait. Gennie worships specs. I bring in a reality check, having used the device for a considerable period of time. Let the tech tug-of-war begin.

Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Lightweight at just 54g

Fully programmable with macros and profile memory

Surprisingly good Huano switches rated for 10 million clicks

Rs 679. I repeat, Rs 679.

What Doesn’t:

Braided cable is not bendy at times, good for desktops, not for laptops

Software feels like a Windows XP nostalgia trip

Honeycomb design = Gamers with dust anxiety, stay away

Big Specs, Bigger Attitude

✨ GennieGPT: 12800 DPI!! WOW. That’s like… supersonic accuracy. You can move a single pixel from across the room. And 1000Hz polling rate! That’s eSports-level responsiveness! For pros! For champions! For GAMERS.

Shayak: Yes, 12800 DPI sounds huge, but unless you're trying to play Valorant from across the living room while riding a bicycle, you'll probably sit comfortably at 1600–2400 DPI. But credit where due: the sensor holds steady. Flick shots don’t jitter, and tracking is consistent, which, at this price, is black magic.

✨ GennieGPT: OMG 54 grams!! That’s lighter than a packet of ketchup! Faster aim! More kills! Zero gravity gaming!

Shayak: Honestly? You’re not wrong this time.

The 54g weight gives this mouse that effortless glide that competitive players love. It does feel a little fragile at first because… physics. You will need some getting used to, but after a week, it holds up like a champ.

The honeycomb RGB shell looks cool, too. Personally, I'm a little finicky when it comes to white tech and must clean them like there's no tomorrow. But, if you wish to rough-and-tumble the Phantom Air, pretty sure this little thing can take it.

Clicks, Switches, Software & The Cable Situation

✨ GennieGPT: Huano switches with 10 MILLION clicks!! That means you can rage-click your way through every defeat — and still have clicks left for victory!

Shayak: Poetic. Wrong, but poetic.

The Huano switches are actually crisp and tactile with a satisfying click. They’re closer to Logitech than the cheap mushy switches we usually see at this price.

The 1.5m braided cable is decent, not Hyperglide levels of smooth, but not a stiff spaghetti wire either. Could be softer, as I did face some trouble trying to snake through my utterly cluttered home desktop. I do wish the cables were slightly more bendy at the ends, but I'm nitpicking here.

✨ GennieGPT: Custom macros! Polling control! DPI control! RGB music sync mode! This is basically Iron Man tech!

Shayak: The software is functional, but it feels like someone coded it while listening to nu metal on a Windows XP desktop. But hey, it works! You can adjust DPI, change polling rate, create macros, change lighting modes, sync RGB to music (because… gamers).

You also get onboard memory, so once configured, it remembers settings across devices. No drama.

Amkette EvoFox Phantom Air Review: Final Verdict

The EvoFox Phantom Air doesn’t overpromise, but it certainly overperforms.

No gimmicks. No esports marketing cringe. Just a lightweight mouse with responsive switches, solid tracking, customisation, and RGB flair.

For Rs 679, it offers absurd value-for-money.

Is it flawless? No. Is it fun, reliable, and shockingly competent? Absolutely.