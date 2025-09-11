Amazon's Great Indian Festival: Top Early Deals On OnePlus, Boat, Acer, & More; Upto 80% Off

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazon has unlocked some early deals ahead of the Great Indian Festival Sale. The sale will begin on September 23, expected to offer huge discounts and deals across brands. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, then you can enjoy all the deals 24 hours before everyone else. Amazon is especially focusing on brands like Samsung, Intel, HP, Asus, and more, so if you were planning to get a device from any of these brands, you might get it at a good deal.

Here are some of the early deals with the biggest discounts on Amazon’s official site.

Early Deals On Amazon

Amazon has released early offers on multiple brands, from One Plus, Mivi, Acer to Boat, Goboult, and more.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Price: Rs 1,999 (~33% off)

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earphones feature 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, a 12.4mm dynamic driver for deep bass, and a 3-mic AI system for clear calls. They offer up to 28 hours of playback, are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, support Quick Switch between devices, and come with Bluetooth 5.2 and low-latency mode for smooth gaming and streaming.

Acer Aspire Lite

Price: Rs 33,490 (~43% off)

The Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 features a Ryzen 5 5625U Hexa-Core processor with Radeon graphics and a 45W power supply. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable to 1TB). Ports include USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and USB 2.0, while the full-size keyboard comes with a numeric keypad and international language support.

Ptron Fusion Saga Bluetooth Speaker

Price: Rs 2,099 (~74% off)

pTron Fusion Saga Bluetooth Speaker comes with 48W stereo output powered by dual 4-inch speakers for clear, immersive sound. It supports multiple playback options, including Bluetooth v5.3, USB, TF card, and Aux, with up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. The speaker also features RGB lighting, TWS pairing for connecting two units, and charges via Type-C in about 2 hours.

GOBOULT Z40 Wireless Earbuds

Price: Rs 799 (~84% off)

GOBOULT Z40 earbuds come with a 60-hour battery life, making them suitable for long use without frequent charging. They include a Zen ENC mic for clearer calls by reducing background noise and a low-latency mode aimed at gamers for better sound synchronisation. The earbuds are powered by 10mm drivers for enhanced bass and detailed audio. Other features include Type-C fast charging, touch controls for managing music and calls, and an ergonomic design built for comfort during extended wear.

You can head to Amazon’s official site and check if any of the early deals catch your eye.