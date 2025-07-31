Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Amazon is back with one of its biggest shopping events of the year, the Great Freedom Festival 2025. From massive discounts across electronics to bulk-buying benefits for businesses, this sale promises big wins for individual shoppers and enterprises alike. Whether you're looking to upgrade your office setup, stock up for your store, or simply grab that gadget you've been eyeing, there’s something here for everyone.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When Is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Happening?

The sale officially runs from July 31 (noon) to August 6. Prime members got a head start with exclusive early access starting July 30.

That extra 24 hours could make all the difference when it comes to limited-stock deals and new launches.

What's on Sale: From Smartphones to Stationery

Amazon is offering massive discounts across top categories. Electronics, office supplies, personal care, and home appliances are at the heart of the sale. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:

Look out for the global debut of the Redmi A4 5G, and major discounts on phones like iQOO Z10, OnePlus 13, and Samsung Galaxy models. Laptops & Tablets: Up to 40% off on leading brands , ideal for office upgrades or bulk buys.

Up to 40% off on leading brands , ideal for office upgrades or bulk buys. TVs & Audio Devices: Up to 65% off on LED TVs from Sony and Samsung, along with major deals on headphones and smart speakers.

Up to 65% off on LED TVs from Sony and Samsung, along with major deals on headphones and smart speakers. Home & Kitchen Appliances: Big-ticket items like air fryers, dishwashers, and water purifiers are being offered at up to 70% off.

Big-ticket items like air fryers, dishwashers, and water purifiers are being offered at up to 70% off. Office Essentials: Printers, shredders, copier paper, routers, and chairs are all on discount, perfect for small businesses or startups preparing for expansion.

New product launches are also part of the buzz. “Celebrate freedom with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale this year!” Amazon said, while teasing a line-up of smartwatches, earbuds, and laptops set to drop during the event.

Why Business Shoppers Shouldn’t Miss This

If you're an Amazon Business customer, the sale becomes even more rewarding. From bulk discounts and custom quotes to GST invoices for input tax credit, the platform is rolling out features tailored for business procurement.

“Purchase products with GST Invoice and save up to 28% more on your bill with input tax credit,” Amazon said. With access to over 15 crore products and seamless doorstep delivery, the sale is an ideal opportunity for businesses to restock or upgrade at competitive prices.

Payment options are flexible too, NEFT, UPI, cards, and more, with no minimum order value required. That means whether you’re buying a single printer or a dozen laptops, checkout is a breeze.

If you missed Prime Day, this is your shot at redemption. With top brands like Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, OnePlus, Portronics, and Lava all participating, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is a treasure trove of deals. From tech upgrades to office makeovers, now’s the time to strike.

Whether you're a store owner, procurement manager, or savvy shopper, this sale could help you save big, as long as you’re ready. So build your wishlist, set those reminders, and don’t forget to log in early.