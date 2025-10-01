Amazon Bets Big On Alexa+ AI With New Gadgets, Cameras, & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amazon is once again reshaping its devices portfolio, this time with a heavy emphasis on artificial intelligence. At a launch event in New York, the company introduced a range of updated products designed to work with Alexa+, the new AI-powered version of its voice assistant. The refreshed lineup includes Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, a new Kindle model, as well as upgraded Ring and Blink cameras.

The company has poured billions of dollars into building Alexa+, aiming to make the assistant more personal, faster, and conversational. With the upgrades, Amazon hopes to move Alexa from being a costly experiment into a service that can generate profit.

Smarter Echos and cameras

The Echo range, which includes both compact Dots and display-equipped Show models, now comes with custom silicon for quicker responses. Prices will start at $99 and go up to $219.

On the home security side, Amazon highlighted improvements to Blink and Ring. Blink cameras are getting sharper resolution for better indoor and outdoor monitoring. Meanwhile, Ring cameras will introduce facial recognition features and direct integration with Alexa+. These capabilities, Amazon says, will help differentiate between normal visitors and suspicious activity. Prices will range between $60 and $350.

“It’s about knowing immediately whether your visitor is someone you know or someone you’ve never seen before,” said Jamie Siminoff, the creator of the Wi-Fi video doorbell who rejoined Amazon this year as head of Ring.

Siminoff also unveiled a community-focused feature that helps track lost dogs. Owners can flag missing pets, and neighbors with Ring devices will receive alerts. “We’re turning individual concerns into community actions,” he said.

Kindle Scribe and Fire TV get a lift

Beyond smart speakers and security gadgets, Amazon’s Panos Panay demonstrated the new Kindle Scribe. With a $630 price tag, the updated tablet introduces a colour screen for the first time and supports stylus input. “It just feels like you’re writing on paper,” Panay said.

Fire TV also received a significant update. New televisions priced between $160 and $480, along with a $40 streaming stick, will offer Alexa+-powered search and playback features. Viewers can ask Alexa+ to find scenes, look up actors, or even pull up extra details about ongoing content.

The device refresh signals how central AI has become to Amazon’s strategy. By embedding Alexa+ across its hardware ecosystem, Amazon is pushing for a future where its assistant is no longer a novelty but an everyday tool that is smarter, faster, and more useful.