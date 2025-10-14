Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Ravi Goel

Festive shopping sprees for Indian customers are becoming progressively more digital-first, decision-fast, and powered by algorithms. Each cart, click or late-night scroll feeds into a real-time engine that estimates, nudges and subsequently converts. What was earlier considered an immediate buy has turned into a predictable outcome of intelligent e-commerce. The question now is not how speedily a consumer decides to buy; it is how swiftly logistics can deliver on that decision.

The New Era of Impulse

Impulse buying isn’t unpredictable anymore. It is meticulously engineered. AI is promptly seeping into consumer journeys, and platforms are using behavioural statistics to discover micro-moments of intent, whether it is a pause on a product image or a late-night wish list scroll.

Besides, offers, discounts, and limited-period deals are not distributed at random. They’re targeted with precision and presented at a favourable time. What feels like an impulsive purchase is, in most cases, the outcome of a prudently built AI logic. Nevertheless, if checkout has become instant, fulfilment too must follow suit.

Fulfilment as a Competitive Advantage

Impulse buying is extremely unforgiving. A delay in delivery directly translates into a bad experience for the customer. Considering this, logistics has evolved from being a backend process to a frontline differentiator for several brands.

What's more, tech-enabled shipping aggregation platforms now provide unified access to courier networks, automate shipment workflows, and ensure intelligent allocation depending on load, location and performance. By streamlining how brands manage multiple delivery partners, these platforms allow sellers to scale quickly without losing control. This has changed the pace at which D2C brands respond to demand surges, optimise their delivery mix, and tackle the tide of festive volumes. Owing to these platforms, logistics is no longer a bottleneck.

Implementing AI in Logistics

AI is the engine room for logistics at present, and data further confirms this trend. The Indian AI in logistics market is estimated to grow from USD 756.31 million in FY2024 to USD 6828.58 million by FY2032, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate of 31.66%. This growth is a response to the e-commerce boom, the pressure for faster deliveries, and the complexity of modern supply chains.

In effect, AI is transforming logistics into a predictive, self-learning system, right from route optimisation and courier allocation to demand forecasting and fraud detection. Instead of reacting to disruptions, systems are starting to anticipate them. Over time, this shift is what will chart the next course of fulfilment infrastructure in India.

Visibility as a New Benchmark

In today’s day and age, consumers expect complete transparency from brands. The parcel may be small or the order spontaneous, but the expectation of visibility is absolute. If a customer cannot see where the parcel is, when it moved, or why it’s been delayed, frustration sets in quickly.

For that reason, shipping platforms offer integrated tracking. It’s not a value-add, but a core offering. This form of visibility keeps the customer engaged. In parallel, it keeps the brand credible.

Rethinking the Last Mile

For brands, the last mile is perhaps the most operationally heavy, cost-intensive, and brand-visible aspect of logistics. A missed delivery doesn’t just inconvenience the buyer; it breaks the spell of impulse. Hence, current logistics systems need to reimagine the last mile.

In the said context, AI-based routing tools, dynamic delivery windows, flexible rescheduling options, and predictive return management are proving to be advantageous to cut down failed deliveries. Put together, they deliver the right parcel to the right individual, at the right moment, each time.

Festive shopping is about enabling a decision instantly and fulfilling it without any error. Be it a midnight purchase, a flash sale bargain, or a last-minute gift, today consumers seek a smooth journey from the cart to the doorstep. That said, the brands that eventually stand out will be the ones that can master logistics end-to-end through intelligence, infrastructure, and integration.

(The author is the CEO of RapidShyp)

