Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesWest BengalMurshidabad: Three Arrested With Large Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Murshidabad: Three Arrested With Large Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

The police suspect that the arrested men had gathered the weapons with the intention of smuggling them.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) A large quantity of firearms was recovered from Murshidabad district ahead of the state Assembly elections, police said on Thursday. The district police’s Special Operations Group arrested three people red-handed with the weapons.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rafiqul Mandal, Kausar Ali and Sakirul Sheikh. Police recovered 300 rounds of ammunition, two improvised pistols, magazines and counterfeit Indian currency worth Rs 10,000 from the suspects.

The police have already begun questioning the three. The police suspect that the arrested men had gathered the weapons with the intention of smuggling them. However, the police are investigating to whom and for what purpose these firearms were being smuggled. They are also examining whether there is any link to sabotage behind the incident.

On Wednesday evening, police arrested the three near a private medical centre in the Subhashnagar area of Berhampore. According to police sources, they had received prior information about the movement of the suspects. Accordingly, police officers laid a trap in the area using confidential sources. As soon as the three arrived, the police arrested them red-handed.

Murshidabad Police District Additional Superintendent of Police Majid Iqbal Khan said: “Their main purpose was to exchange firearms and ammunition. Before they could do so, a joint operation led by Amit Bhakta, head of the district police’s Special Operations Group, along with police from Baharampur police station, resulted in the arrest of the three.”

According to police sources, the arrested Rafiqul Mandal is from the Islampur area and has several previous cases against him. It is also claimed that he is involved in a firearms trafficking ring. However, more details on the activities of the arrested men will emerge once the interrogation of the three is completed.

The development, however, raised serious questions over the rise of such activities in the district ahead of the crucial Assembly polls.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Sanjay Raut Speaks on Mumbai’s Future and Stakes of Local Body Polls

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arrested Arms Murshidabad Ammunitions
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
World
US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next
US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget