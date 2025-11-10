Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesWest BengalMumbai-Kolkata SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

Mumbai-Kolkata SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

A SpiceJet flight SG670 made an emergency landing in Kolkata due to engine failure. This follows recent disruptions when Delhi Airport ATC issues caused delays for multiple airlines.

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata: A SpiceJet flight SG670, from Mumbai to Kolkata, made an emergency landing as it reported failure in one of the engines on Sunday, Kolkata Airport officials said.

The officials noted that the flight landed safely, and the full emergency has been withdrawn at 11:38 pm.

Earlier on November 7, several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued advisories alerting passengers about possible delays following disruptions in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

At least 100 flights were delayed following the technical issue involving a malfunction in the Air Traffic Control system, according to the Delhi Airport.

Flyers were advised to check flight status updates before leaving for the airport.

The airlines assured that their staff are assisting passengers to minimise inconvenience.

Air traffic control (ATC) refers to a ground-based service in which controllers manage and guide the movement of aircraft both on the ground and within controlled airspace.

In a post on X, SpiceJet shared, "Due to ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion at Delhi, all Departures/Arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via spicejet.com."

Meanwhile, on September 12, a SpiceJet flight from Gujarat's Kandla airport to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after an outer wheel was found on the runway following take-off, as per a SpiceJet Spokesperson.

The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft reported a technical issue, prompting a full emergency to be declared at the airport as a precaution.

The plane landed safely at 3:51 pm on Runway 27, and all passengers and crew were safe.

According to SpiceJet, the aircraft taxied to the terminal on its own, and passengers disembarked normally.

"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found on the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally," as per the statement from SpiceJet Spokesperson.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the pilot requested an emergency landing.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emergency Landing Flight Kolkata Airport SpiceJet Engine Failure
