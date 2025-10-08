Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesWest BengalECI Team Reviews SIR Preparedness In Bengal Amid Irregularities In BLOs Selection

ECI Team Reviews SIR Preparedness In Bengal Amid Irregularities In BLOs Selection

An ECI team led by Gyanesh Bharti is reviewing West Bengal's election preparedness, focusing on the Special Intensive Revision and alleged irregularities in booth-level officer selection.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata: A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti will review the preparedness of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal on Wednesday at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Other crucial issues to be discussed in the meeting include allegations of rampant irregularities in the selection of booth-level officers (BLOs) in certain districts, and the district-wise Assembly constituency mapping, among others.

The irregularities in the selection of BLOs had been a contentious issue in West Bengal for quite some time, following allegations that contractual state government employees were selected as the BLOs for about 2,000 booths in certain districts without the concurrence from the CEO’s office, which violated the ECI-mandated norms for BLO selection.

The meeting is expected to last approximately three hours. The central ECI team reached Kolkata on Tuesday night.

The meeting, to be chaired by Bharti, will also be attended by ECI’s Director General (Information Technology), Seema Khanna, and other senior officials of the Commission, the CEO of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, top officials from the CEO’s office, and all senior district-level electoral officials.

However, the District Magistrates (also District Electoral Officers) and their subordinate electoral officers from the North Bengal district have been exempted from attending the meeting on Wednesday, because of their preoccupations with the relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations amid the ongoing crisis in the hills, Terai, and Dooars areas in North Bengal following heavy rainfall and landslides.

The Commission will have a separate virtual meeting with the electoral officers of these North Bengal districts later this month once the situation becomes normal in the region.

Later in the day, during the post-lunch session, Bharti and his accompanying members in the central ECI team will hold a virtual meeting with the District Magistrates (District Electoral Officers and their subordinate electoral officers in the district.

On Thursday morning, the central ECI team will be visiting Kolaghat in the East Midnapore district and will hold a similar meeting with the electoral officers of that district.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Kolkata Election Gyanesh Bharti SIR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget