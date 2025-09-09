Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesTelanganaTelangana Hospital Technician Arrested For Raping Female Patient After Sedating Her In Karimnagar

The CCTV footage from Deepika Private Hospital is said to show the technician entering the emergency ward, drawing the curtains around the victim’s bed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 20-year-old woman undergoing treatment for typhoid at a private hospital in Karimnagar district was allegedly raped by an operation theatre technician. The accused, identified as Dixit alias Dakshina Murthy, reportedly injected the patient with a sedative in the early hours of Sunday before committing the assault.

CCTV footage from Deepika Private Hospital is said to show the technician entering the emergency ward, drawing the curtains around the victim’s bed and remaining inside for several minutes, according to investigators, reported Telangana Today.

The victim, a resident of Jagtial, later confided in her family, who filed a complaint with the police. Following this, a case was registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Ghaus Alam confirmed that the hospital room where the alleged crime took place has been sealed, reported India Today. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot, including medical samples and the seized CCTV recordings are being examined.

The Health Department has issued a notice to the hospital regarding lapses in security and patient safety. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the accused, who remains absconding.

Authorities have assured strict action, stressing that patient safety and accountability of medical institutions are being treated as top priority in the ongoing probe.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Telangana
