Class 10 Boy Assaulted With Sticks, Bats In Telangana Hostel; 7 Seniors Suspended

A disturbing case of ragging and violence has surfaced from the Social Welfare Residential School and College in Rajapeta, Telangana, after a Class 10 boy was allegedly beaten by nearly 20 senior Intermediate students. The victim suffered serious injuries after being attacked with sticks and bats late Saturday night, leading to his hospitalisation.

Though the incident occurred over the weekend, it only came to public attention when harrowing video clips of the assault began circulating on social media, raising questions about why the administration failed to report it.

Leadership Role Triggered Attack

According to students and sources familiar with the case, the victim—who has studied at the institution since Class 5 and currently serves as the school’s Vice-Captain—was allegedly targeted because seniors were “unable to accept a junior holding a position of authority.”

The group reportedly barged into his room, hurled verbal abuse and beat him with sticks and bats. When a friend attempted to record the violence, the seniors allegedly switched off the lights and continued the assault in the dark.

Multiple Students Injured While Trying to Save Him

Five other Class 10 students who rushed to help the victim were also attacked. Two of them suffered severe injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Bhuvanagiri. Three others received first aid at the Gurukulam dispensary.

The incident further intensified concerns about the safety and supervision inside the hostel.

Parents Accuse School of Negligence and Suppression

The assault came to light on Tuesday when the victim’s parents, Lavanya and Sudarshan, saw the videos online and rushed to the premises. They confronted Principal Sudhakar and faculty members, alleging negligence and a deliberate attempt to suppress the incident.

A two-hour protest erupted outside the campus as their relatives joined them, demanding strict action against the Principal, teachers and students involved. They also accused the administration of allowing substance abuse—such as gutka, alcohol and cigarettes—to spread among students. The family has sought a Transfer Certificate for their son and demanded that an FIR be filed against the attackers.

School Suspends Seven Students, Promises Action

Principal Sudhakar acknowledged the incident, stating that counselling sessions and special meetings had been conducted since the assault. He announced the suspension of seven students from both Intermediate and Class 10 who were identified as responsible for the violence.

The administration has scheduled a meeting with parents on December 4 to discuss preventive measures and strengthen hostel discipline.